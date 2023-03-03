East Clare Musical Society to stage Sister Act

The East Clare Musical Society will return to the stage this April with the musical “Sister Act”.

Directed and Choreographed by Sarah Allen with Musical Direction by John O’Brien, Sister Act will take to the stage of Scariff Community College from the 6th to the 9th of April with a perfect start to the Easter celebrations.

The society’s last full musical was the sellout Oliver! and the society have been keeping fit musically before and after the Covid lockdown with two separate productions of “A Night at the Musicals – Cabaret” which were rip roaring successes for the singers and dancers in our volunteer run society.

We are delighted to be returning to the stage with Sister Act as this comedy drama, filled with laughter and song, will keep our loyal musical theatre audiences entranced from the first note to the last bow.

Deloris Van Cartier is an aspiring singer in Philadelphia, where she is auditioning to perform at her gangster boyfriends nightclub. Deloris believes that Curtis is going to introduce her to a big producer, but is upset when he tells her she is not ready. Hurt and rejected, Deloris decides to break up with him, but when she goes to find him she accidentally sees him kill one of his cronies. Deloris runs to the police, who place her in hiding at a convent until Curtis is brought to trial.

At first, Deloris feels as though it will be the worst thing in the world, chafing against the constraints of convent life and an immovable Reverend Mother, but once she is introduced to the struggling choir at the convent, everything changes. She finds that many of the nuns at the convent are not that different from her, and that they are quite fun to be around. They help give her a bigger purpose in her life, showing her a genuine love and affection that was missing prior to her arrival at the convent. Sister Act is a joyous show that uses music to bring different communities, and lifestyles, together.

We have an outstanding chorus made up of members of the East Clare Musical Society joined by Transition, 5th and Leaving Cert students of Scariff Community College as well as Raheen Woods Steiner School.

The East Clare Musical Society is eternally grateful to Scariff Community College Principal Angela Murphy McNamara and her staff for the rehearsal and performance facilities in the college.

Sarah Allen – Director and Choreographer

Sarah has been producing, choreographing and directing musicals in Limerick, Tipperary, Clare and Cork for over 10 years. She holds a Licentiate (LLCM) in Musical Theatre Performance and an Associate (ALCM) in Classical Voice from the London College of Music, training under Emma English in the Limerick School of Music. Sarah has performed with Limerick Musical Society, Cecilians Musical Society, Shannon Musical Society, MIDAS (Mary Immaculate Dramatic Arts Society) and MUSE Productions.

She also performed in the Irish Amateur Premieres of Shrek the Musical, and, Legally Blonde the Musical, the latter for which she won the Spirit of AIMS award along with the Delta Nu Sextet at the Association of Irish Musical Society Awards. During Christmas 2022/23, Sarah performed in the Lime Tree Theatre’s first fully professional pantomime production of ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’. On top of performing, Sarah is also a qualified Music and Maths teacher.

John O’Brien – Musical Director and Chorus Master

There is no production by East Clare Musical Society without our highly talented Musical Director John O’Brien. John drives the society on, taking chances, pushing musical boundaries while nurturing the talented singers dancers and actors under his care and direction. A former teacher in Scariff Community College where he developed a music department, John has led the way with his love of Musical Theatre, bringing so many future stars of the stage and screen along with him.

A Choir master, an organist, a piano player of renown and the musical director on so many of the hit shows of the East Clare Musical Society, of which he is now Chair, John is delighted that we are returning to the stage with Sister Act. Having bookended the Covid Lockdown with the sellout A Night at the Musicals “Cabaret” this famous musical production is a full show that John will steer onto the stage of Scariff Community College. Expect nothing else but perfection from this giant of musical theatre. The East Clare Musical Society is truly John’s baby.

CAST

Deloris Van Cartier – Sinéad O’Callaghan

Mother Superior – Caoimhe Treacy

Sister Mary Robert – Grace Guilfoyle

Monsignor O’Hara – Michaél Tuohy

Curtis Jackson – Ger Treacy

Eddie Souther – Conor McGrath

TJ – Kévin Saudé

Joey – Ethan Doyle

Pablo – Rhys McNamara

Sister Mary Lazarus – Breandán Baguio

Sister Mary Patrick – Edel O’Grady

Sister Mary Martin of Tours – Melanie Brown

Sister Mary Theresa – Veronique Brand

Michelle – Laura Dolan

Tina – Louise O’Callaghan

Ernie – Fionn O’Sullivan