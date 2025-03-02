Ennis colleges present The Addams Family at glór

On Thursday the March 6th, the stage at glór will be taken over by students from Ennis Community College and Gaelcholáiste an Chláir, as they perform The Addams Family, a musical comedy that brings Charles Addams’ iconic creations to life in a brand-new way.

With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, this production promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humour, haunting melodies, and unforgettable characters.

The Addams Family, long adored in films and television, is making its debut on the school stage. In this production, the lead characters will be brought to life by a talented group of students. Gomez Addams, the charming and eccentric family patriarch, is portrayed by Olibhéar Ó Ruairc, a Fifth Year student at Gaelcholaiste an Chláir, while his elegant wife, Morticia, is played by Holly Vaughan a Transition Year student at Ennis Community College. Wednesday, the dark and introspective daughter, is brought to life by Avril Ni Dhiarmada also a Fifth Year Gaelcholaiste an Chláir, student and Fester, the loveable and quirky Uncle, is played by Third Year student Paul Greene of Ennis Community College .

The energetic and mischievous Pugsley will be portrayed by Hiago Dudziak a second year student from Ennis Community College, while Lucas Beineke, the romantic interest of Wednesday, is played by Tadhg Mac Mathúna from Gaelcholáiste an Chláir.

Other notable characters include Mal, Alice, Grandma, and Lurch, who are portrayed by Seán Ó Duibhne from Gaelcholáiste an Chláir, Sophiia Lazorenko a fifth year student from Ennis Community College, Jaime Ferns a third year student from Ennis Community College and Chris Landoukpo, a Transition Year student at Ennis Community College, all of whom are working hard to master their roles.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team of students is working tirelessly to bring the show to life. Singing rehearsals, under the direction of music teachers, Ms. Eimear Glancy and Ms Anne Cullen, take place every Wednesday at lunchtime in the music rooms, with additional rehearsals throughout the week. Acting and dancing rehearsals, taking place in the sports hall, are being guided by Director Tony Cusack and Choreographer, Grace Burke. Students are thoroughly enjoying the experience of learning not only their lines and choreography but also the intricacies involved in staging a full musical production.

The production is further supported by the hard work of the Transition Year students, who are taking on roles backstage, helping with everything from set design to costume creation. The Art department, renowned for their stunning displays throughout the school year, is busy preparing artwork and visuals that will complement the dark and whimsical aesthetic of The Addams Family.

The show has received strong support from the school’s Principal, Mr. James O’Shaughnessy, and is being meticulously coordinated by the show’s producer, Deputy Principal Yvonne Walsh, alongside the dedicated team of staff and students.

The entire school community is buzzing with excitement as the opening night draws nearer. With its witty script, catchy songs, and unforgettable characters, The Addams Family promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience. Audiences are encouraged to mark their calendars and get ready to be enchanted by the charmingly eerie Addams clan!

Tickets can be bought at the Glór box office €18 Adult / €7 Child.