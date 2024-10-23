Kilrush kicks off Halloween break with weekend of events

Kilrush is the place to be this weekend with events taking place all around the town for SOUND OUT, a celebration of spoken word, story and song.

With workshops, talks and performances, there’s something for everyone. Highlights include a workshop with renowned Ennis songwriter, Laura Mulcahy, a night of comedy with award-winning performer Fergus Costello, and an open mic evening with Sarah Clancy, better known as the coordinator of Clare PPN.

The weekend closes with a performance by John Tunney, son of Paddy Tunney, ‘The Man of Song’. John will be telling stories and singing songs from Paddy’s famous book, ‘The Stone Fiddle’, which republished this year by the Tunney Song Tradition Trust, and inviting the audience to share their own stories and songs in a traditional Rambling House.

- Advertisement -

The programme has been curated by Silverwood Events, a voluntary arts organisation based in Kilrush. Tickets are available from Geek Tickets, another Kilrush initiative that offers services to local community groups and businesses.

Events take place at An Teach Ceoil, Banner Books and Vandeleur Gardens, and are designed to be affordable for everyone. Some events are free, and there is a donation option for other events, so tickets can be purchased for as little as €1.

To see the full programme visit geektickets.ie or see the events calendar at kilrush.ie

Sound Out, a weekend of arts events in Kilrush, all run by community volunteers.

Full programme and details here; https://geektickets.ie/events