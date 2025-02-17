Midterm Family Fun Event at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park

Bunratty Castle & Folk Park will host a Midterm Family Fun event on Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23 from 11:00am to 5:00am.

This two-day event promises a delightful array of activities and entertainment for families and children of all ages.

Visitors can look forward to an enchanting weekend filled with magic shows, circus acts, train rides on the Bunratty Express, traditional crafts and Irish music. The event will also feature a spectacular mix of mime, incredible circus skills, and interactive fun with ‘The Wobbly Circus’, alongside an array of more traditional forms of entertainment. From storytelling sessions with Mickey Joe, the resident Seanchaí, that bring Irish folklore to life, to craft workshops where you can churn your own butter with the Bean an Tí’s in the Golden Vale Farmhouse, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Marie Brennan, Event Manager at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park said, “We are excited to welcome families to Bunratty Castle & Folk Park for a weekend of fun and memorable experiences. Our Midterm Family Fun event is designed to offer something for everyone, from thrilling performances to immersive craft demonstrations. It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to spend quality time together while exploring the unique history and culture of our region.”

Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, one of Ireland’s most historic castles, provides a unique setting for this family-friendly event. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the castle and its beautifully preserved grounds, while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and colourful characters. The castle, with its impressive architecture and fascinating history, offers a glimpse into Ireland’s medieval past, making it an educational experience as well as a fun day out.

Other highlights for families to enjoy include the whimsical world of Konor the Clown, presenting puppet shows and magic tricks in the charming Corn Barn. For a glimpse into the past, visit Bunratty Forge and witness the skill of the resident blacksmith, who will bring the life and work of a 19th-century Irish blacksmith to life.

Tickets for the Midterm Family Fun event are available for purchase online at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park’s website. Early booking is recommended to secure your spot for this popular event at one of Ireland’s most iconic landmarks. For more information, please visit: https://www.bunrattycastle.ie/events/febmidterm/