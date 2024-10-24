Muse Productions to stage Shakespeare in Love

Following the success of their sell-out, four-man musical, Forever Plaid, Muse Productions are taking to the stage again, this time with the comedy Shakespeare in Love, never before performed in Ireland.

This play with music has been adapted for the stage by Tony Award and Olivier Award winning writer Lee Hall, based on the 1998 screenplay of the same name.

Penniless and indebted to two demanding producers, struggling young playwright William Shakespeare is tormented by writer’s block until he meets the beautiful Viola de Lesseps, daughter of a wealthy merchant, whose fiery passion for poetry and drama leaves her secretly longing to be an actor. Both are despondent when they learn that Viola’s father has promised her to the stuffy Lord Wessex in order to gain a title for their family.

Under the veil of secrecy, Will and Viola’s passionate love affair becomes the basis of the very play he is writing – Romeo and Juliet. With opening night – and the wedding day – fast approaching, the plots race toward a parallel conclusion. Will it all work out in the end or are the two star-crossed lovers destined for tragedy?

Shakespeare in Love will be staged in St. Patrick’s Comprehensive School, Shannon from Wednesday the 30th of October to Friday the 1st of November.

Co-directed by Ted Germaine and Martin McNelis, this large cast play promises a lot of laughs, a few tears and of course- ‘a bit with a dog’!

Tickets can be booked on www.ticketsource.eu/muse, or via phone on 087-4136822. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok at ‘Muse Productions’ for previews of Shakespeare in Love and updates for upcoming productions.

Muse are proud once again to be supported by the Shannon Springs Hotel and EI Electronics.

Muse is an amateur community theatre group based in Shannon, and with the support of the local community, we have mounted many successful productions for the people of Shannon and surrounds since our formation in 2011.