University Concert Hall celebrates 30 years this Friday

The Mid-West Region’s premier live entertainment and cultural venue, University Concert Hall (UCH) celebrates its 30th anniversary this Friday evening with a performance by one of Ireland’s most prestigious orchestras.

Conducted by Joshua Gersen, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra will be accompanied by world-renowned pianist John O’Conor who was one of the first musicians to perform at UCH.

UCH became the first purpose-built concert hall in Ireland when it was officially opened on the University of Limerick campus in September 1993 by Taoiseach Albert Reynolds T.D. and U.S. Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith.

The 1,038-seat auditorium has since attracted performances from some of the biggest names in entertainment including Johnny Cash and June Carter, James Taylor, Billy Connolly, Leslie Garrett, Van Morrison, The King’s Singers, Albert Hammond, Jimmy Carr, Sir James Galway, Christy Moore and the late Sinead O’Connor.

Judith Woodworth, Chairperson of the UCH Board, said this Friday’s concert is a milestone moment in the venue’s history.

She continued, “We are immensely proud of our role in adding breadth and depth to the cultural life of the Mid-West, and our ongoing work to reflect and promote the longstanding artistic ethos of the University of Limerick by offering a wide range of cultural events and experiences.”

UCH Director Sinead Hope said, “Attracting some of the world’s leading singer songwriters, standup comedians, pantomimes and classical performers to the Mid-West has had a hugely positive impact on the Region’s arts and entertainment sector, as well as the local economy.”

