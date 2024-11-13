Bunratty to host Ireland’s largest Christmas parade

Ireland’s largest Christmas parade will roll through Bunratty on Thursday November 28th as the County Clare village is transformed into a winter wonderland.

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, supported by the local business community and Clare County Council, has announced that 400 parade participants will wind their way through the village to the courtyard of Bunratty Castle where the annual switching on of the Folk Park’s Christmas lights will take place.

The procession will feature more than 100 elves, Christmas characters, the St Patrick’s Pipe Band Tulla, animals from the Folk Park, members of the All-Ireland winning Clare senior hurling team, and Santa Claus whose sleigh will be drawn by six horses. Additional musical entertainment will be provided on the evening by the Bunratty Brass Band and two local choirs.

The parade marks the beginning of ‘Christmas at Bunratty 2024’ with 35,000 people expected through the gates of the popular 26-acre visitor attraction during the festivities.

Santa Claus will be making a welcome return to his grotto on the Village Street on Friday, 29th November. Visitors will have full access to Bunratty Folk Park Trail of Lights Experience and can enjoy puppet and magic shows and traditional Christmas tales with Bunratty’s resident Seanchaí, drop into the festive themed shops, meet and greet in the Ice Queen’s Cottage, and take a ride on the Polar Express. The ‘Breakfast with Santa’ event and Christmas-themed castle banquets also return for 2024.

Councillor Alan O’Callaghan, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council commented, “It is wonderful to see local businesses and the community of Bunratty coming together to support what will be an incredible spectacle for the village. Bunratty never does anything in half measures and this Christmas parade will be no different as the village prepares for its busiest time of the year.”

Charlotte Rebers, Head of Operations at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park said, “We wanted to do something completely different this year by bringing the entire community together to celebrate the magic of the Christmas season. Months in the making, this parade will light up the village up with colourful characters, festive music and a joyful procession along the 700-metre route. Everyone is welcome to attend.”

Following the parade, Bunratty Castle and Folk Park will present a donation to this year’s nominated charity, Down Syndrome Clare.

Spokesperson Bríd Hayes commented, “We are very excited about attending this festive event and we are grateful to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park for their fundraising efforts on our behalf. Such donations enable us to deliver vital services and supports for our members and their families to thrive and for the professionals who work to support them.”

The Bunratty Christmas Parade commences from JP Clarke’s at 6.00pm on Thursday, November 28th. The village main street will be closed to vehicular traffic for the duration of the parade, while public parking will be available throughout the village and at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park in advance.

All businesses in Bunratty will remain open before, during and after the parade. Bunratty Castle and Folk Park will be closed to the public after the parade in line with standard winter operating hours.

Visit www.bunrattycastle.ie for more.