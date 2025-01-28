Bunratty to mark start of spring with Imbolc Celebration

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park will welcome the arrival of spring with its annual Imbolc Celebration, a vibrant festival honouring Celtic traditions and Saint Brigid, on Sunday, February 2nd from 11.00am to 5.00pm.

The County Clare attraction’s family-friendly event offers the public the opportunity to meet an array of native Irish animals and embrace the vibrant crafts, traditions, and customs that characterise the spring season.

Visitors can witness authentic demonstrations of Saint Brigid’s Cross weaving and traditional butter making by skilled Bean an Tís, while the Clare Vintage and Engine Tractor Club will showcase century-old agricultural machinery in action.

- Advertisement -

“Our Imbolc Celebration will bring visitors on a journey back to old Ireland to experience and learn more about Ireland’s pastoral traditions,” stated Marie Brennan, Events Manager at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park.

“At Bunratty Folk Park, we pride ourselves on showcasing what life was like in Ireland at the turn of the last century and how traditional crafts were a prominent feature in communities across the island,” added Ms. Brennan. “Imbolc represents the midpoint between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox and has been celebrated in this country since ancient times. We are keeping this tradition alive on February 2nd and are promising people of all ages a fun-filled, interactive and educational experience.”

Visitors will be able to learn how to make Saint Brigid’s Cross, an iconic symbol that has graced Irish homes for centuries. Bunratty’s experienced Bean an Tís will guide the public through the traditional craft, demonstrating the meticulous process of weaving straw or rushes into the distinctive cross shape. Butter-making demonstrations also will take place throughout the day.

The art of willow weaving will be on full display as Tom Delaney of Ould Crafty makes traditional style baskets and other items from locally sourced willow. Regularly featured on TV, Tom also uses willow to make bird feeders, plant supports, boats and willow houses.

A variety of native Irish animals from Peafowl and Kerry Bog Ponies to Irish Red Deer and Bunratty’s resident Irish Wolfhounds Rian and Mide will be on display as part of the visitor attraction’s ongoing work to increase awareness of native Irish breeds and how they have formed part of Ireland’s social and cultural history down through the centuries.

There also will be children’s entertainment from a host of characters located throughout the 26-acre Folk Park, including a rousing traditional music Seisiún and the resident Seanchaí Mickey Joe who will recall tales of bygone days and traditional ways preserved over the centuries at Corry’s Pub on the Village Street. Meanwhile, Konor the Clown will be performing magic, juggling and music in the Corn Barn where there will be a ball pit and giant games for toddlers to enjoy. The Bunratty Express Train also will run throughout the folk park on the day.

As the Folk Park farm springs into life for the new season, the Clare Vintage and Engine Tractor Club will showcase an array of vintage agricultural machinery at work including water pumps and stationary engines that are over 100 years old.

Ireland’s largest collection of vintage farm machinery, The Talbot Collection will be on display throughout the 26-acre folk park and features more than 50 items of machinery from ploughs to hay rakes and from traditional threshing machines to Turnip and Mangel Seeders.

See www.bunrattycastle.ie for more on the Imbolc Celebration at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, County Clare on February 2nd from 11.00am to 5.00pm. Standard entry prices apply.