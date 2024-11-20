Christmas lights ceremony in Newmarket-on-Fergus

Residents of Newmarket-on-Fergus are set for a fun filled evening for all the family as the village’s Christmas light display is set for 6pm on Saturday, 23rd November.

Organised by not-for-profit groups The RISE Global Foundation and Newmarket-based Obair, the community event is richly supported by Dromoland Castle, Newmarket-on-Fergus Tidy Towns, Bar One Racing, Halpin’s Service Station, O’Neill’s Pub, Slattery Plant Hire, Varden’s Pharmacy, St. Francis Credit Union and other local groups.

Taking place outside of the village Church on the Fairgreen, residents are invited to join for mince pies, mulled wine, hot chocolate and other festive treats. Live music will be played curtesy of the Newmarket Brass Band, the Vaughan Irish Traditional Music Institute and the choir from Scoil na Maighdine.

Local resident, David McCourt, who is the founder of RISE, commented: “Turning on the village Christmas lights has become a magical moment every year for everyone in the Newmarket-on-Fergus community. Each year, we gain more supporters from local businesses, to charities, social enterprises, community groups and other volunteers. This is a true community event, and it makes us all incredibly proud to call Newmarket our home. Each year we go bigger and better with festivities, so we encourage everyone to join us on the night!”