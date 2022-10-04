Clare Libraries confirms programme for History Week

Clare Libraries is delighted to announce the programme of events for History Week/Seachtain na Staire 2022.

This year, Clare History Week will take place from Monday 3rd to Friday 7th October. The programme consists of a mixture of online and in-person events. The events include exhibitions, talks and film screenings about the people and events from the revolutionary period in County Clare.

Highlights of the week include the following events:

On Tuesday, 4th October, at 11.00am, watch an online presentation from local historian Martin Bourke on the life of founding member of Cumann na mBan, Nan Hogan.

Martin Bourke became interested in the story of Nan Hogan when he lived in Cratloe. He published a booklet on her life earlier this year and was responsible for the erection of a statue in her honour in the grounds of Cratloe National School. Martin is a regular contributor to the Kilkee Civic Trust lecture series. The booklet is available on the Decade of Centenaries page at www.clarelibrary.ie.

On Tuesday, 4th October, at 6.30pm, join author Eoin Shanahan in Kilrush Library for his lecture, ‘Saving Hay and Saving Ireland: More Stories from the War of Independence in West Clare.’

Eoin Shanahan is the author of ‘The Hand that Held the Gun: Untold Stories of the War of Independence in West Clare’. He is a native of Doonbeg and is a nephew of Willie Shanahan, one of the local heroes of the Clare War of Independence. This is a free event and all are welcome. Further information from Kilrush Library at (065) 9051504 during library opening hours.

On Wednesday, 5th October, at 2.00pm, watch an online introduction from Clare Museum Curator John Rattigan to the Georgina Frost Collection.

Curator of Clare Museum, John Rattigan, examines some of the artefacts of the period held in the Museum’s collections. The Museum has acquired a small collection related to Georgina Frost of Sixmilebridge, the first woman to hold a public office when she was appointed Petty Sessions Clerk.

On Wednesday, 5th October at 6.30pm, join local historian Ger Browne in De Valera Library, Ennis, for his talk titled ‘The RIC Barracks, Huts & Protection Posts of Co Clare 1916-1921’.

Ger Browne has contributed his work on the Clare Revolution 1916-1923 to Clare Library and is now available to view online.

This is a free event. All are welcome. Further information from De Valera Library at (065) 6846353 during library opening hours.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, County Librarian, Helen Walsh, said: “Our Archives, Local Studies and Museum collections hold a wealth of historical records about Clare. Clare History Week is the perfect opportunity to discover these collections and imagine the lived experiences of the people whose stories they tell.”

History Week was curated by Senior Executive Librarian, Dolores Meaney, who said: “Having delivered our events for Clare History week online for the past two years, we are delighted to present a mixture of live and online events this year, making Clare History Week as inclusive as possible.”

History Week is part of Clare County Council’s Decade of Centenaries programme and is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media. All events are free of charge, some require advance booking. Pick up a copy of the full programme from your nearest library or download it from the Clare Libraries website at www.clarelibrary.ie

All online events will be available to watch on the Clare Library YouTube channel.

Click here for more information about the Clare Decade of Centenaries programme.