Creative Places Shannon to host Creative Pop-Up Event

Creative Places Shannon is bringing a vibrant pop-up creative event to Shannon Town Centre on Saturday, February 15, from 12pm to 4pm.

This initiative, led by the Arts Office of Clare County Council and supported by the Arts Council of Ireland through a Research and Development Award, aims to engage the local community in shaping future arts and cultural programmes for Shannon.

The event will feature live music from David Hope and the Shannon Singers Group, facilitated by Kathleen Malone creating a lovely atmosphere for all present. Additionally, Asha Murray will lead a community engaged arts project encouraging participation and creative expression from people of all ages.

Over the past year Creative Places Shannon has organised a variety of cultural activities to enrich the town’s artistic life, including art workshops and exhibitions, singing project and the Big Busk, Dance Workshops, Family Fun Days, Clare Mela, Halloween Drama, Public Art Initiative, and a short film documenting the residents of Shannon. A documentary by Cuppa Tea TV featuring all these projects will be showing at the pop-up event on February 15.

These efforts reflect a growing commitment to building a local thriving arts scene that resonates with the community. Taking place opposite Dunnes Stores in the Shannon Town Centre, this pop-up event offers a unique opportunity for the local community to share ideas and aspirations for the arts in Shannon. We hope to engage as many people as possible to help shape a thriving and inclusive arts scene that reflects the town’s identity and creativity.

Sheila Quinn, Creative Places Shannon Coordinator, said, “We want to hear from the people of Shannon – what kind of arts and cultural events would you like to see happen in your community. This event is all about connection, creativity, and collaboration and we encourage everyone to drop by and get involved”.