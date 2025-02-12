Details for St Patrick’s Day Parade in Ennis confirmed

Ennis GP and Women’s Health advocate Dr Máire Finn and Ennis based Uilleann Piper Blackie O’Connell have been announced as the grand marshals for this year’s Ennis St Patrick’s Day parade.

Clare County Council has invited individuals, groups, clubs and societies from across the county to show their Clare pride under the banner ‘We Love Clare because….’

Mayor of Ennis, Cllr. Clare Colleran Molloy, said the theme of this year’s parade “will provide individuals, clubs and societies with an opportunity to stretch their imagination and expand their creativity while celebrating the Banner County on March 17th.”

- Advertisement -

“I selected Dr. Finn and Blackie O’Connell as grand marshals in recognition of their enormous contribution to the health, wellbeing and cultural development of County Clare and Ennis in particular,” she added.

Dr. Máire Finn has worked as a GP in Ennis since 1998, residing in the town with her two daughters. She is especially passionate about female and children’s health issues. A regular voice on local and national media for many years, she provides education and information on many diverse topics as well as advocating for better health care for the people of the Mid West.

Blackie O’Connell is an internationally renowned Uilleann Piper based in Ennis and has what he describes as an “infectious enthusiasm for all things Co. Clare”. A stalwart of the music scene in Clare, Blackie is a musician, teacher and promoter. In his role as Chairperson of the Ennis Trad Festival, he has overseen an extremely successful period in the festival’s history and over the past ten years, has hosted the world famous ‘Piping Heaven/Piping Hell’ in Ennis town. This innovative concept has seen Ennis become a major hub of piping, with famous players from near and far in attendance each week. In 2022 Blackie organised the first annual ‘Piping Heaven/Piping Hell Festival, and this has grown year on year every Easter.

Dr Finn and Mr O’Connell will lead off the Ennis parade from Áras Contae an Chláir at 11am. The parade will then proceed through the town via New Road, Newbridge Road, Club Bridge, Abbey Street carpark, Bank Place and Bindon Street.

The St Patrick’s Day celebrations will begin in Ennis at 10.15am with pre-parade entertainment by the Shannon Gospel Choir on stage in Abbey Street carpark and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann providing entertainment on stage at Steele’s Terrace.

Clare FM’s Colum McGrath will return as MC for the parade.