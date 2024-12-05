Free LGBTQIA+ awareness training workshops

A series of free workshops currently taking place in Clare is a great opportunity for teachers, community/youth workers, parents or anyone working or engaging with young people in a paid or voluntary capacity.

QuareClare, the Banner County’s LGBTQIA+ group, is running a series of free awareness workshops that aim to answer any questions people may have about the LGBTQIA+ community and to help them feel more comfortable talking about this issue or meeting people from the community.

The remaining workshops, which are open to people aged 18 and over, are in Shannon on Tuesday evening, 10th December and Scariff on Thursday evening, 12th December.

Karina Murray of QuareClare said: “I’m delighted to be doing this important training in my native Clare. This two-hour workshop will explore the LGBTQIA+ acronym and the identities it covers, the history of LGBTQIA+ rights in Ireland, and Gender 101 – breaking down concepts around gender identity and expression. It will also look at practical steps for inclusivity that can be applied immediately.”

The remaining workshops are on Tuesday 10th December, in Treacys Oakwood Hotel, Shannon from 6:45pm – 9pm; and on Thursday, 12th December, at the East Clare Community Co-operative in Scariff 5:45pm – 8pm. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be served.

The workshops are free but booking is essential. To find out how to book, visit Quare Clare’s social media channels or email karina@kmurray.ie.

The workshops are supported by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

QuareClare is dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community in County Clare and beyond. Through events, programmes, and community outreach, QuareClare strives to foster a society where everyone can live authentically and without discrimination.