Mol an Óige Ennistymon to host Christmas Féile

Mol an Óige Ennistymon will host a Christmas Féile on Saturday December 7th from 12-3pm.

Nourishing food and home baked treats will be served in two cafes alongside live music with Steo Wall, Jessie Sheerin, and other talented musicians.

Family craft activities range from felted ornaments, paper stars to wreath making.

- Advertisement -

Aine O’Brien, a conceptual artist and performer, will facilitate two children’s workshops between 12 and 1pm that play with drama and poetry.

The féile market will be a wonderful display of local artistry that embodies the Steiner school’s ethos. Steiner Waldorf toys foster children’s wellbeing with eco-friendly materials designed for imaginative play. This a great opportunity to buy seasonal home accessories and gifts like candles, slippers, books, toys, and more.

All funds raised will support holistic children’s education and nurturing community events. We would appreciate any help to promote this event.

The Christmas Féile will be Mol an Óige Ennistymon at V95 D372.