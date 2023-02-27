Prestigious Tattoo Convention moves to Ennis

One of the most prestigious and popular Tattoo Conventions in Ireland is coming to Ennis in March.

Over 120 of the best international and national tattoo artists will take part in the Tattoo Convention taking place on March 25th and 26th at Treacy’s West County Hotel, Ennis.

The show will be hosted by world famous Los Angeles based tattoo model and TV presenter Bernadette Macias. Tattoo artists from USA, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Denmark and the UK are all flying in for this highly respected convention. And these celebrated artists are expected to attract over 1,500 tattoo enthusiasts from all over Ireland and the world to Ennis.

- Advertisement -

An action-packed weekend has been scheduled with tattoo artists tattooing live and available for appointments, along with a full entertainment programme of live music, magicians, a strongman side show and lots more. This is a family friendly event where child-friendly tattoos and face painting will also be available.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Tony O’Brien, said, “The Tourism Department of Clare County Council has been collaborating with the Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau to bring new events and conventions to County Clare. I am delighted that over 120 tattoo artists and 1500 visitors are expected to visit Ennis, our County Town, in March for this prestigious convention. It will kick off the tourism season by highlighting Clare as a destination for further conventions and events; and will give a welcome boost to the local economy. It is wonderful too that the event is providing entertainment for families with magicians and face painting. I would encourage visitors and artists alike to check out VisitClare.ie for all the amazing experiences that are on offer in County Clare.

This is the fifth convention organised by Roy Keane and Sylvia Butkiewicz who continue to attract some of the best known tattooists in the world to the Mid-west region.

Co-organiser and owner of Soul Addiction Tattoo Studio Roy Keane, said, “We are very excited to be bringing so many International artists and the best of Irish talent together for two days of world-class tattooing and fun. The convention represents an enormous amount of artistic talent and a massive variety of styles of work. In the past, we’ve had people travel from as far as New Zealand just to meet their favourite tattoo artist. Whether you’re looking to get inked by award-winning artists or you’re simply curious, you are welcome to come along to watch, learn and enjoy the entertainment.”

“Tattoo conventions like ours give you a unique opportunity to meet a broad range of artists in one place where you can chat with them or their assistant, ask questions, see their portfolio and see them working live. Then, if you find someone that suits you, you can ask them about availability at the show or afterwards,” he continued.

Karen Brosnahan, General Manager, Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau, said “This is a great win for Ennis. Conferences and conventions like these bring significant economic benefit to our local economy in terms of bed nights and so much more. Plus, the reach these International artists have on social media will promote Ennis and Co Clare to a massive audience all over the world.”

Tickets from €22.20 available on Eventbrite. Children go free.

Convention Programme

Day 1 – March 25th

DJ Show

Sin City Sideshow

Steve Titan

Battle of the apprentices

Live Music

Tattoo Competitions

7pm Best Small B&G, Best Small Colour

9pm Best of Saturday

Day 2 – March 26th

DJ Show

Sin City Sideshow

Magician Leon Anderson

Steve Titan

Live music

Tattoo Competitions:

3.30pm Best Traditional / Best Japanese

5.30pm Best Large colour, Best Large B&G, Best Neo Traditional

8pm Best Blackwork/Ornamental, Best Realism, Best of Sunday, Best of Show