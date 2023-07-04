Auditions open for TG4’s Glór Tíre

Auditions are now open for Glór Tíre, TG4’s long running, hit Country & Irish music series, which returns to our screens in January 2024 for what will be a milestone season.

The popular and influential show will celebrate its 20th year on air in 2024 and is now inviting Ireland’s new and emerging Country and Irish singers to audition to take part. Concerts will be recorded in November this year and air on TG4 from January.

Presented by Aoife Ní Thuairsig, with resident judges Jó Ní Chéide and Caitriona Ní Shuilleabháin, and produced by Gael Media, Glór Tíre is widely regarded as the premier platform for new and emerging Country and Irish talent, and as essential to the lifeblood of the genre.

To apply for the 20th season of Glór Tíre, entrants must send a video, or YouTube link, of themselves performing a song, along with their contact details, and a few words about themselves to sarah@gaelmedia.ie.

Entrants must be over 18 as of 1 June 2023 and must not be under contract to a manager or management agency. The deadline for entries is 31 July 2023. No entries will be accepted after this date.

All entries will be uploaded onto a YouTube channel and shared with the Glór Tíre mentors who will choose their contestant from the entries received. Videos must be in a format which can be downloaded or viewed on YouTube. Videos or applications on Facebook, or through any other social media platforms, will not be accepted.

By applying to take part in the series, entrants are giving permission for their video and contact details to be shared with the production team, mentors, and any other persons necessary for the production of the series. The entered video may also be used in future promotion or advertising of the series.

Successful entrants must make themselves available for all of the recording dates, as well as any promotional, or behind the scenes days, deemed necessary by the production company.