Burren landscape explored in TG4 series

Scéalta ár Stampaí is a six-part series telling rich stories of Irish culture and history in a completely novel way, through the wonderful images seen on our postage stamps through the decades.

This beautiful and original 6-part series reveals the big stories told within the tiny frame of a stamp!

In each episode a different author explores stories from different aspects of Irish life, from our love of music and sport to the politics and the people that have shaped us.

- Advertisement -

From Croke Park to the rocky Burren, Nathan Carter to Daniel O’Connell, Scéalta ár Stampaí invites viewers on an enjoyable journey through the places, faces and culture represented on these miniature artistic masterpieces.

On the 14th of November the episode will be presented by Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh and will focus on plants featured on our stamps.

Wildflower expert Aedín presents this episode which looks at how Irish plants have taken pride of place on our stamps. Aedín is a journalist and writer from Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford who now lives on Inis Meáin.

Beginning in the National Botanic Gardens, Aedín meets fern expert Emer Ní Dhúill and botanical artist Susan Sex before heading west to explore the landscape of the Burren with Tony Kirby, Pius Murray and Declan Kelleher. She then learns about the work of Hometree based in Ennistymon from Sarah Broderick.

Previous episodes included the following:

They can be viewed on TG4 player here: https://nasc.tg4.tv/Scéalta_ár_Stampaí