Burren to feature in new travel series

The second episode of a new four-part series fronted by TV presenter Julia Bradbury will air on Channel 4 this weekend (Saturday 14 October).

Titled Julia Bradbury’s Irish journey, it is supported by Tourism Ireland and is expected to be seen by a wide audience of viewers across Britain.

In the series, viewers see the presenter return to the land of her birth – to explore and experience our spectacular landscape, rich culture and history and, of course, our people. From clifftops to forests and from our cities to beautiful beaches, Julia will be walking, surfing, kayaking and cooking her way around the island of Ireland.

- Advertisement -

In this weekend’s episode, viewers will see Julia visit the farm of Cathal and Bronagh O’Rourke, owners of the Burren Farm Experience. Cathal’s family have farmed the land for generations and they explain why such a rocky landscape has bred such quality cattle. Julia goes foraging for berries in a little forest on the farm and she sits down for a wonderful meal of Bronagh and Cathal’s beef and other local produce in the heart of this forest – cooked by Galway chef Hannah O’Donnell.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new four-part TV series, ‘Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey’. With a wide audience across Britain set to watch the series, it’s an excellent way to shine a spotlight on the Burren and Co Clare and some of the many great things to see and do on a short break or holiday in Ireland.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotional activity, to encourage travellers in Britain, and elsewhere around the world, to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”