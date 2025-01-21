Clare native to guest judge on TG4 fashion series

TG4’s new sustainable fashion series Síorstíl produced by Fibín Media, is a revolutionary fashion competition that challenges six talented designers to transform second-hand and recycled materials into high-fashion masterpieces.

Hosted by Sinéad Ní Uallacháin and judged by Moya Doogan and Rónán Ó Dálaigh, Síorstíl is not just a competition but a movement to rethink how we approach fashion in the modern world.

The second episode on the 22nd of January at 8.30pm sees Ennis native Bláthnaid O’Donoghue join as guest judge.

Episode two is Special Occasions week. The pressure is on, for the first time in the series one of the contestants will be going home. The competitors select a moment that means a lot to them and they design an outfit befitting such a special occasion. From wedding dresses to ball gowns, the competitors try to stay in the competition.

In each episode, contestants face different design challenges that test their skills in sustainability, innovation, and style. The grand prize goes to the designer who can best demonstrate the transformative power of repurposed materials while maintaining the creative flair needed for high fashion. Alongside the regular judging panel, each episode features a guest judge connected to the challenge, including notable figures like Ciara Ní É, Bláthnaid O’Donoghue, Sexy Tadhg, Jade Pepper, Don O’Neill, and Fionnuala Jay.

In addition to showcasing groundbreaking designs, Síorstíl offers a career-enhancing prize for the winner, made possible by three generous sponsors: eBay, Thriftify, and the Local Enterprise Office, eBay, with the support of Vision Ireland, will also provide the outfits for the hosts, Sinéad, Moya, and Rónán.

Síorstíl is a show that proves sustainability and style are not mutually exclusive. By focusing on the creative potential of recycled materials, Síorstíl offers a fresh perspective on how we can reinvent our wardrobes and reduce waste, all while celebrating the artistry and ingenuity of its contestants.

The series was funded by Coimisiún na Meán along with TG4. The first episode can be watched here Síorstíl.