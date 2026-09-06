TG4 confirm a packed Autumn 2026 line-up

Hit drama series CRÁ returns as TG4 reveals a packed Autumn 2026 line-up spanning entertainment, documentary, music, sport, young audiences, current affairs and children’s programming.

CRÁ leads TG4’s Autumn 2026 schedule, unveiled today at a special launch event in the Dexcom Stadium, Galway City as the broadcaster revealed a strong new season of original Irish-language drama, entertainment, documentary, music, live sport, current affairs and children’s programming.

The second series of CRÁ sees a prison break shatter the new life trainee detective Conall Ó Súilleabháin has built away from home, forcing him back to Carraig na nGall. Following the phenomenal success of the first series which was sold to 68 countries, CRÁ returns as one of the standout titles in TG4’s autumn line-up.

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Alongside returning favourites, TG4’s autumn season introduces new formats, new voices and a broad range of stories reflecting Ireland today, from dating and contemporary identity to migration, music, sport and life in Gaeltacht communities.

Deirdre Ní Choistín, Director General of TG4, said: “TG4’s 30th birthday this Halloween is an opportunity to reflect on how we connect with our audiences and respond to their changing expectations. We commissioned research by Bricolage this year to better understand our audiences’ needs and viewing habits in this era of choice. It found that audiences associate TG4 programming with a sense of pride.

I am delighted to announce a new TG4 schedule layout that responds to those needs, while continuing to create the distinctive content that inspires pride and connects with our audiences. We are strengthening our platform-neutral approach to programme and content distribution on the TG4 Player, reflecting the way audiences increasingly choose to watch and engage with TG4 content. I want to acknowledge and thank our wonderful independent production partners, whose creativity, quality and originality continue to deliver ‘Súil Eile’ for audiences in Ireland and beyond.”

Drama & Entertainment

Alongside CRÁ, TG4 continues its commitment to developing the next generation of Irish-language screen talent through the Tús and Céim Eile short-film schemes.

From Tús comes Capall, a darkly comic crime story in which a game of “horse” between two contract killers spirals out of control, and Mí-Ádh, which follows a taxi driver whose plans unravel after an unwanted fare pulls him into an increasingly bizarre situation.

From Céim Eile, An Mháthair centres on a grieving mother confronted by the young man responsible for her son’s death, while Ár gCluiche Féin follows two young Gaelic footballers navigating a secret relationship in a world shaped by tradition, masculinity and unspoken rules.

Also new this autumn is Aperitíf, a new dating show format where romance is served one course at a time. Presented by Mairéad Ní Chuaig and Cuán de Búrca.

Hector Ó hEochagáin returns to South America 25 years after his first visit in Hola Hector: Ó Bogota go Buenos Aires.

Contractors explores the lives and personal narratives of 8 agricultural contracting families. Ros na Rún returns with more drama, jeopardy and humour, while An Deis is back for a second series with Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile hosting the fast-paced game show of strategy, general knowledge and chance.

Factual & Documentary

Award winning documentary film Gealtra which follows various members of Kabin Krew will have its television premiere on TG4 this autumn.

Feature documentary An Grá Ciúin, also award winning will have its television premiere too. A beautifully exploration of the extraordinary love stories of three Deaf couples through sign language.

Pós Mé explores Ireland’s complicated relationship with love, sex and marriage while Spriocanna Saoil, presented by Caoimhe Ní Chathail, examines the pressures people face around relationships, family, health, purpose and the expectation to have life figured out.

Glúin an tSosa Cogaidh follows five people born in Northern Ireland between the 1994 ceasefire and the 1998 Good Friday Agreement as they reflect on growing up in the aftermath of the Troubles.

A strong sense of place runs through the season. Conamara – Idir Chnoc agus Cladach captures the people, landscape and traditions of Conamara, while Cill Stuifin travels off the Clare coast, where folklore, marine science and surfing meet around the legend of a sunken city.

In Gníomhaí, musician and activist Oisín Mac investigates what inspires people to take to activism in Ireland.

In a new series of An Balla, Síle Nic Chonaonaigh travels to the Finnish-Russian border, São Paulo, Vietnam and Ceuta to explore how physical and invisible barriers shape people’s lives.

Naíonra follows children, families and teachers in West Belfast and Ráth Chairn, Co. Meath, as two very different communities share a commitment to passing the Irish language on to the next generation.

Éire & Taisteal explores the history & evolution of travel and transport in Ireland. Áras Éanna – Ealaín ar an Imeall captures the lives of artists, islanders, and Artistic Director Dara McGee on Inis Oírr.

A Changing Ireland

Trasna na dTonnta follows people from Ukraine, France, Scotland, South Africa and Germany who have made Ireland’s offshore islands their home, telling stories of migration, adaptation and belonging. Bia Úr uses food as a gateway into the lives, cultures and memories of Ireland’s newer communities. Éire Eile returns with fresh stories from Ireland’s evolving subcultures.

News & Current Affairs

Mo Thír, Mo Thuairim is a fresh weekly current affairs discussion programme presented by Cormac Ó hEadhra, putting young people at the heart of Ireland’s biggest conversations. Each episode explores the stories shaping their lives, from housing, artificial intelligence and social media to addiction, gambling and politics through honest debate, digital engagement and diverse voices.

Nuacht TG4 and 7 Lá continue to bring audiences Irish-language news, analysis and debate on the major national and international and Gaeltacht stories of the day.

Music Across Generations

Music is one of the major strands of TG4’s autumn season.

Gradam Ceoil TG4 2026 will broadcast live from University Concert Hall, Limerick, on September 13th celebrating seven outstanding recipients of traditional Irish music.

Ceol 1798 revisits the songs of the 1798 Rebellion through performance, expert commentary and historical reflection, while Foinn na Fliúite – Ceol Comhroinnte na nDaoine examines the shared flute and fife heritage of communities across the island.

Ceol ón gCré returns with singer Nell Ní Chróinín exploring how family, work, emigration and everyday life has shaped musical tradition. An Folk Club sees musician Róisín Chambers visit folk clubs around the country. Renowned classical and traditional musician and composer Zoë Conway brings us music from Féile na Tána, in Carlingford, Co. Louth a festival run by Zoë and her husband, John McIntyre.

Buille presented by Louise Cantillon and newcomer Tarach Ó Snodaigh present six live shows from Cork’s Cyprus Avenue featuring artists including Le Boom, Tolü Makay, Chasing Abbey, Huartan, Toshín and David Keenan. Junior Eurovision 2026 begins the nationwide hunt for the young singer who will represent Ireland in this year’s final in Malta.

Doireann Ní Ghlacáin returns with a new series of Curfá in search of Ireland’s best choir while Opry le Daniel ar Thuras brings Daniel O’Donnell back to Derry’s Millennium Forum.

TG4 will live on air, on the TG4 Player and on social media from Oireachtas na Gaeilge in Killarney this October. Coverage of the week-long event will include Steip sean-nós dancing competition and Ireland’s premier sean-nós singing competition Corn Uí Riada will be broadcast live simultaneously on TG4 and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Live Sport

TG4’s major commitment to live sport continues this autumn with GAA Beo, Rugbaí Beo and Sacar na mBan Beo.

Rugbaí Beo will feature more than 40 live United Rugby Championship games, while TG4 will continue extensive Gaelic games coverage across senior, club, underage and third-level competitions.

Sporting stories also feature in Réalt na Mara FC, which tells the remarkable story of a youth football team whose Protestant and Catholic players once played side by side before the Troubles changed their community forever.

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Cúla4, TG4’s dedicated Irish-language children’s channel, celebrates its third anniversary this September with a fresh slate of original programming.

Highlights include Dialann Damhsa, which will be available on YouTube Cúla4, and follows 14-year-old Doireann as she navigates competition, friendship and growing up. Seal le Sailí is a viewing experience for pre-school children and their parents where they are invited to take part in simple sensory activities, sing songs and listen to short stories. In Cois Cladaigh Captain Póilín and her crew are on a mission along the coast of Ireland on the Super Squid, their scientific submarine.

The schedule also includes M’Ainm Mo Scéal, Dar le Daideo, Am Abú!, Anfa, Tekkers, Mí na Nollag alongside international favourites dubbed in Irish including Lego Dreamzz, Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures, Blocuimhreacha, Tiny Wonders, SpongeBob SquarePants and Curious George.

Broadcasting daily from 6am to 8pm, Cúla4 also continues to deliver Nuacht Cúla4, its news bulletin for children, Tuesday to Friday at 1.30pm and 5.30pm.

Together, TG4, Cúla4 and TG4’s brands Foghlaim TG4, MOLSCÉAL and BLOC bring Irish-language content to audiences across broadcast, digital, and social media platforms.

TG4’s Autumn 2026 season begins rolling out across TG4 and its digital platforms from September.