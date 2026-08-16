TG4 searching for next Cúla4 Presenter

Cúla4 are looking for a confident, creative and engaging new Cúla4 Presenter to become one of the key faces and voices of its Irish language young people’s channel.

The successful candidate will join Cúla4 on a three-year contract, presenting content and continuity across television, digital platforms and social media, while also acting as a brand ambassador for Cúla4.

The role calls for a natural on-screen presence, excellent Irish, strong communication skills and a real understanding of young audiences and the digital world they inhabit. Experience creating video and audio content for social media would be a strong advantage.

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Based at TG4 headquarters in Baile na hAbhann, Co. Galway, the new presenter will work closely with the Cúla4 team to connect with audiences, guide viewers towards Cúla4 content and represent Cúla4 at public and community events.

Applications close at 4.00pm on Monday, 7 September 2026.

Applicants should send a CV, cover letter and a sample video showcasing their presenting skills to cv@tg4.ie.

Further information:

https://www.tg4.ie/ga/corporate/foluntais/#LaithreoirCULA4