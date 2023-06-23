TG4’s ‘An Ríl Deal’ returns with new series

TG4 and Adare Productions are looking for the next big thing in the World of Irish Dancing.

Have you got what it takes to dance on the big stage?

All styles of traditional dance are welcome to apply; from Step dancers, Sean-Nós dancers to Set dancers. Or even a fusion of all styles would be fantastic to see!

There are no age restrictions on the dancers, young and old and everything in between will

be showing us their moves! Solo dancers, Duos and Groups can all apply.

Keeping a close eye on all the talented hopefuls are our 3 judges, all experts in the field of

Irish dance. This is the ultimate free-for-all Irish dance competition and a celebration of all the Irish dancing traditions.

Filming will take place in RTÉ, Dublin on the 11th /12th /13th /14th of July 2023.

Applicants must be available for one of these dates.

Apply at https://submit.link/mTFt8

For further details/ to apply, you can call 083 132 2683.

Tá TG4 agus Adare Productions sa tóir ar an gcéad réalta mhór eile i saol an damhsa Ghaelaigh.

An tusa a bheidh ann i mbliana? Seo do sheans!

Tá fáilte roimh chuile chineál damhsóra Ghaelaigh, idir dhamhsóirí steipe, dhamhsóirí sean-

nóis agus damhsóirí seit. Nó fiú meascán de gach stíl a fheiceáil!

Is cuma faoi aois ach oiread agus tá míle fáilte roimh óg agus aosta a gcuid steipeanna a

thaispeáint dúinn. Is féidir le damhsóirí aonair, beirteanna agus le grúpaí cur isteach ar an

gcomórtas.

Beidh triúr moltóirí a bhfuil fios a ngnó acu maidir le damhsa ag coinneáil súil ghéar ar na

hiomaitheoirí.

Comórtas damhsa do gach uile dhuine é seo a dhéanfaidh ceiliúradh ar thraidisiúin uile an

damhsa Ghaelaigh.

Beidh an scannánú ar siúl in RTÉ, i mBaile Átha Cliath ar an 11 / 12 / 13 / 14 Iúil 2023.

Ní mór d’iarratasóirí a bheith ar fáil don scannánú lá AMHÁIN ar a laghad.

Téigh chuig https://submit.link/mTFt8 anois chun iarratas a dhéanamh.

Is féidir tuilleadh eolais a fháil ag 083 132 2683.