Tulla’s Amy McNamara features on TG4 music series

Buille is a brand-new, exciting and edgy music show that shines a light on some of the most talented and diverse musicians in Ireland today.

Filmed in front of a live audience in the iconic Dolan’s in Limerick – one of the country’s best and buzziest music venues – presenters Eve Belle and Cian McCarthy were on hand to showcase an eclectic mix of top-tier performances: we had everything from hip hop to jazz, rock to R&B.

On Sunday the 14th of May on TG4 at 10.30pm Amy McNamara an indie pop artist from Tulla in Co. Clare will perform on TG4 the series. Since moving to Cork to study in UCC five years ago, Amy went from recording music in her bedroom with her band Notions to topping the UK Spotify charts with several songs from their EP. Amy spent 2 years as a lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for Notions. The band played gigs in Dublin, Cork and many venues around Ireland.

Today, Amy is working on bringing out her own fusion of indie pop mixed with guitar and vocal loops. She recently featured on a track with Le Boom with vocals recorded over WhatsApp voice message, going on to perform with the band at Indiependence 2022. She also performed at Electric Picnic 2022.

Also featuring in this episode are Clare Sands from Cork and Hazey Haze from Limerick City and Sorcha Richardson from Dalkey in Dublin.

Previous episodes we heard from Limerick legends Hermitage Green, RnB queen Gemma Bradley, Irish language collective IMLÉ and new music by the up-and-coming Abe Soare. Also featured were trad fusion band Moxie, Síomha, Emma Langford, rapper Ushmush, Soda Blonde, Pearse McLoughlin, Minnie Marley and Banríon, Pádraig Jack, T.A. Narative, Riptide Movement, and Eve Belle.

In episode five, we will hear from Sorcha Richardson, Limerick rapper Hazey Haze, Clare Sands and the up-and-coming singer songwriter Amy McNamara. In the final episode, we will hear from Susan O’Neill, Limerick artist Strange Boy, Megan Nic Ruairí and poet Stephen James Smith.

Buille broadcasts on TG4 on Sundays for 6 weeks. All 6 episodes are available to watch here Buille. Buille is a production of Tyrone Productions for TG4.