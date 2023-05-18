Burren produce celebrated at unique Afternoon Tea

Food lovers are being offered a taste of the Burren this Saturday 20th May, with a selection of locally sourced foods at a GEOfood Afternoon tea in the Burren Fine Wine and Food venue near Ballyvaughan.

The event, hosted by GEOfood producer Cathleen Connole and organised by the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark is part of the Burren Wellness Month calendar of events this May.

Cathleen will provide a buffet of local GEOfoods in her historic coach house in the enchanted hills of the Burren. Menu includes a selection of local cheeses, meats, chutneys, and preserves served with freshly made breads and pastries, served with freshly made local ice cream, all produced in the Burren region.

Suppliers include St Tola Goats Cheese, Burren Gold ,Burren Free Range Pork, Savage Craic (fermented foods) Linalla Ice Cream, Celtic Salads, New Quay Wild Flower Honey, Hazelwood Bakery and Burren Blossom Honey.

The GEOfood brand emphasises the connection between local food and local geology. It promotes sustainable food production, protects biodiversity, encourages responsible use of water and waste recycling, seasonality, reduced food miles, increased local economic impacts and workers’ rights. For more information go to https://www.burrengeopark.ie/geofood/

To book go to https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/burren-geofood-afternoon-tea-tickets-631428518697