Clare Blas na hÉireann finalists confirmed

The finalists for Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards, 2023 have been announced and the countdown is now on for the return of the awards weekend to the pretty seaside town of Dingle.

The three-day event will take place from Thursday September 28th to Saturday 30th September.

After the joyous reunion of last year’s in-person event for the first time in two years, the excitement is already building and the Blas team are hard at work preparing for the arrival of food and drink producers across Ireland to celebrate the very best of Irish.

Now in its 16th year, Blas na hÉireann saw its highest entries from across all categories along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time this year. During the judging, which took place over June and July, over 3,000 entries were judged, the highest on record.

The finalists shortlisted from Co. Clare across a range of different categories are Burren Smokehouse Ltd, Carrygerry Country House, Cratloe Hills Sheeps Cheese, Lúnasa Farm and The Clare Jam Company Ltd.

Speaking as the finalists were announced, Blas na hÉireann Chairperson, Artie Clifford said, “After last year’s success, we are thrilled to be back again. The Blas village and Eat Ireland in a Day tents were a fantastic addition and created brilliant awareness for the finalists and winners to both the public and key industry people. Seeing so many new producers enter this year is testament to the fantastic produce Ireland has to offer and I am looking forward to celebrating past and new finalists and winners again this year.”

This year’s Blas na hÉireann awards in Dingle will see the return of last year’s new additions including the Eat Ireland in a Day tent and the Blas Village where the 2023 finalists will get the opportunity to showcase their products, engage with customers and meet key industry buyers.

With over 3,000 products entered in this year’s Blas na hÉireann, making it as a finalist is a huge achievement and one to be very proud of. The competition ramps up year on year, meaning those producers who are short listed as finalists really are the crème de la crème of Irish food and drink.

For finalist producers it is not just their exceptional food & drink which will be celebrated in Dingle but the people themselves, the passionate producers who make the very best of Irish will be recognised and rewarded making this autumn’s Blas na hÉireann a food event not to be missed!