Gaelcholáiste students take over the airways on Clare FM

Transition Year Students at Gaelcholáiste an Chláir will take over the Clare FM airways this Friday evening to present their own take on the issues most important to them in the community in County Clare.

The Ennis School provides education through the Irish language for students from all over the county. Friday’s programme was produced for the English and Communications Transition Year Module and is mostly in English.

Class teacher Margaret Moynihan invited broadcaster Peter O’Connell to talk to the class about media, and they ended up making their own radio programme.

The students themselves suggested the topics of greatest interest to themselves, and sought out local elected representatives and members of the general public to give their ideas an airing.

They took the finished product to Clare FM, who were so impressed they offered the students a slot on the air.

Friday’s programme will include feature interviews, vox pops, an insight into cycling in Ennis, littering and tidy towns, vaping, sports facilities for young people and how Ukrainian refugees have been welcomed to the county.

Among the guests are Ennis Councillor Mary Howard and officials from the County Council, teachers, students, medical experts and members of the public.

TY Takeover will be broadcast this Friday evening at 9pm, on Clare FM.