GOAL Mile events at four Clare locations

The GOAL Mile will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, with over 25k participants running a mile to raise funds for the poorest and most vulnerable communities across the world.

This year in Co. Clare, four Goal Miles will be taking place.

The locations in Clare are:

Tim Smythe Park (formerly the Fairgreen), Lifford, Ennis (St Joseph’s Hospital side entrance), Christmas Day, 11am-1pm

Cratloe Wood Forest Park, Brickhill East, Christmas Day, 10-11:30am

Clonlara GAA Club, Clonlara, Christmas Day, 9-10am

Lahinch Beach, Ennistymon Rd, Dough, Lahinch, New Year’s Day, 10am-12pm

The annual event has seen tens of thousands of people run or walk a mile in villages, towns, and cities across Ireland and around the world to raise funds for GOAL humanitarian programmes.

Siobhán Walsh, CEO of GOAL said: “The GOAL Mile offers a fantastic way to bring people together during the holidays and have some fun while supporting our Irish-born humanitarian aid agency. Last year GOAL provided aid to 18.5 million of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable adults and children across GOAL’s 14 countries of operation.”

For the past four decades, these events have ensured that GOAL was able to assist those communities who need it most. All funds raised this year will be channelled into GOAL programmes in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and now Ukraine, responding to the needs of people fleeing war. The programmes centre on providing healthcare, nutrition, livelihood support, and safe water and sanitation facilities.

Irish running legend and GOAL Ambassador Eamonn Coghlan said: “The Irish have never been found wanting when it comes to supporting those in our world most in need. We are renowned for our generosity. I think everyone should dust off their running shoes and step out in force this Christmas and do their bit for the greater GOAL”

GOAL Miles are run all over the Island (NI and ROI) across Christmas and Stephen’s Day, with over 160 locations confirmed and more to be organised. To register and take part in a GOAL Mile near you this Christmas, please visit https://www.goalmile.org.