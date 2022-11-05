Irish artists expand New York collaboration to present at glór 

How do you write a song? Or an aria? Or an opera? How do you make your voice do THAT?

Singer/librettist Naomi Louisa O’Connell is glór’s 2022 artist in residence and will host an evening of performance and chat with composer Emma O’Halloran and pianist Gary Beecher on 10th November 2022, revealing the artistic process of writing music that speaks to us today. The evening will include presentations of new material developed at glór, as well as a chance to engage with the artists.

In summer 2022, Naomi Louisa O’Connell was awarded a Music Network RESONATE grant to explore the creation of new work with composer Emma O’Halloran. During their time at glór, Naomi and Emma have begun developing a new opera.

“I’m delighted to be taking my first steps as a librettist here at glór,” says Naomi Louisa O’Connell, “Emma and I have often talked about building an opera which is set in contemporary Ireland and focuses on themes that are directly relevant to us. I am looking forward to inviting a live audience into our process. The team at glór has been very supportive and we are grateful to Music Network for enabling us to begin this exciting journey.”

Naomi and Emma met in New York and have worked together frequently with Beth Morrison Productions, one of the leading producers of contemporary opera in the USA. They return to New York next January for the world premiere of Emma’s operatic double bill Trade/Mary Motorhead at the Prototype Festival before touring to LA Opera in the spring. Emma wrote the role of Mary Motorhead specifically for Naomi’s voice.

Naomi Louisa O’Connell says about the role: “I knew as soon as I looked at the first draft that Emma was incredibly talented: the way she sets text, builds a mood, writes a vocal line—and all in a style that is unmistakably her own.”

Composer Emma O’Halloran says, “It has been a thrilling experience to work with Naomi Louisa O’Connell and Gary Beecher at glór on the development of a new opera. Having the space, time, and support to discuss concepts, develop ideas, and workshop music has been an invaluable first step on this journey, and I’m very excited to give the audience a glimpse into our creative process.”

An excerpt from the work-in-progress will be performed on 10th November 2022 at glór, as part of this behind-the-curtain event. Doors open at 8pm and tickets are available on glór’s website. Ticket prices: €15/€12.

