Joint Exhibition of Paintings at Clare Museum

Clare Arts Office in conjunction with the Clare Museum is delighted to present a joint exhibition of paintings by Yeni, artist from Ukraine, and Gráinne Moloney.

Yeni was born and raised in a small town. From an early age, she began to draw portraits of classmates, design posters and engage in all kinds of artwork at school. She participated in many art competitions and design classes, teleconferences and wrote, both on the walls and on canvases.

Most of all, Yeni is inspired by nature, the world of animals, characters from children’s cartoons, love between mother and cubs, and she also likes to depict a family idyll on her canvases. For her work, she has received a large number of awards and was written about in the local newspapers. She studied at the Moscow University of Arts.

In 2009 she organised an exhibition in Kyiv. Her paintings were bought by clients from Croatia, Taiwan, Ukraine, and the US. Yeni’s works are in the offices of Ukrainian politicians, collections of Taiwanese entrepreneurs and local NCKU professors, private homes of art lovers, restaurants, and some Irish families.

Yeni says “it is a huge pleasure to enjoy participating in art exhibitions here in Ireland” and she invites everyone to come and see her wonderful exhibition in the Clare Museum.

Through this exhibition Yeni would like to raise funds for Ukraine so proceeds are going to medical care for injured soldiers in Ukraine.

Gráinne Moloney is an artist based in County Clare. Having graduated from the Crawford College of Art, Cork, in 2002, she went on to complete an MFA at the Winchester School of Art, University of Southampton, UK. Gráinne’s background is in print, photography and mixed media. In recent years, she has worked primarily in paint.

Gráinne’s work is firmly rooted in rural Ireland and is centred upon its landscape, inhabitants and way of life. ‘Girl with Hen’ was shortlisted for the Zurich Portrait Prize in 2021.

This free exhibition runs until 11th November 2022 and all are welcome.