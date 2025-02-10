Stellar guest lined-up for The Outing 2025

The organisers of The Outing 2025 have announced that the world’s only LGTBQ+ matchmaking festival will return to County Clare this Valentine’s Weekend (14-16 February).

Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community will descend on The Inn at Dromoland in Newmarket-on-Fergus for a fusion of music, comedy, ceilí bands, queer arts, and the best of Irish and international performers, drag artists and DJs.

Special guests at this year’s 12th annual festival include Charra Tea, a fan-favourite from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6, and Actavia, the breakout star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16. Irish queer artist Shobsy and English boxing manager and promoter Kellie Moloney who managed Lennox Lewis to become the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, also will be participating.

Organised in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland, Blacknight, Visit Clare, Goudie Talent, The George, Limerick Pride and Quare Clare, the award-winning festival is being hosted by “The Queen of Matchmaking” Eddie McGuinness, alongside Paul Ryder and Victoria Secret.

The Outing organisers have also confirmed that their joint letter of intent with Quare Clare, Limerick Pride and Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau, to bring EuroPride to Limerick, Clare and the Mid-West Region in 2028 has been officially accepted for Wild Atlantic EuroPride 2028. Attracting over 100,000 people from all over the world annually, EuroPride is hosted by a different European city each year.

Speaking ahead of the Outing, Eddie McGuinness commented, “After what has been a tough January for everybody, we are excited to bring The Outing back for its 12th year. The Outing offers attendees a blend of traditional matchmaking with modern pride and with more than a hundred relationships and two marriages borne out of the festival to date, I am looking forward to playing my part in forging new relationships this year.”

“From ceilí bands to drag performances, we’re creating a uniquely Irish LGBTQ+ celebration that draws people from around the world to County Clare,” added Mr. McGuinness. “Having international stars like Kellie Moloney, Charra Tea and Actavia joining our lineup of incredible Irish talent shows just how much this event has blossomed over the years. We are extending everyone, whether you’re single or taken gay, lesbian, trans, straight or bi, to come along and join us this Valentine’s Weekend.”

Mr. McGuinness said the acceptance of the Region’s letter of intent to host EuroPride in 2028 has provided a significant boost the Irish LGBTQ+ community.

“The potential to host EuroPride 2028 could be transformative for tourism in the Mid-West, showcasing our vibrant culture to an international audience. Should our bid be successful, our goal will be to paint the Wild Atlantic Way pink during 2028,” he concluded.

Karen Ronan is General Manager of the Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau, which has worked to attract business and sports tourism to the Shannon Region over the past two decades. She said The Outing “has helped put Ireland’s Mid-West Region on the global LGBTQ+ map.”

“This unique event not only strengthens Ireland’s reputation as a welcoming destination for LGBTQ+ visitors but also brings significant economic benefits to the region. We are delighted to once again support Eddie and his team in hosting The Outing 2025 and in their bid to host EuroPride in the Mid-West Region in three years’ time,” added Ms. Ronan.

The Outing 2024 takes place at The Inn at Dromoland, Newmarket-On-Fergus, County Clare, on Valentine’s Weekend from Friday, 14th February to Sunday, 16th February. Visit www.theouting.ie for ticket and event details.