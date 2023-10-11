Banner Books to host Irish Book Week event

Banner Books in Kilrush, Co. Clare will host storytelling event on Sunday 15th October 2023 as part of the Irish Book Week 2023 celebrations.

The event, with local author and one of the last practicing seanchaí Eddie Lenihan, will run from 2pm – 3.30pm and offers attendees the opportunity to enjoy tales of Irish Folk heroes! Tickets for this unique event are available now on the website.

Now in its 6th year, Irish Book Week, will run from the 14th October until the 21st October and is a nationwide celebration of Irish bookshops, Irish books, publishers, writers, illustrators, and poets. The campaign aims to encourage people from across Ireland to visit their local bookshops to discover and enjoy a range of exciting and interesting events, readings, parties, displays and much more.

The stunning artwork for this year’s campaign was produced by well-known children’s illustrator and author, Ashwin Chacko, who has also come on board as a campaign Ambassador. Joining Ashwin as Ambassadors this year too are author, Courtney Smyth, writer, musician and publisher, Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin and consultant endocrinologist and author, Dr. Mary Ryan.

For further information on the event at Banner Books contact Dee Kilkenny, Events Co-Ordinator at Banner Books on 065 908 0745 or email.