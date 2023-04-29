‘The Road That Rises’ takes to the road

Author and activist Dermot Hayes is taking to the road for a series of readings and discussion from his no-holds-barred memoir at venues across the Banner throughout the month of May.

‘The Road That Rises – Memoir of a Boy from Kells’ lifts the lid on a life of campaigning that has challenged the establishment for over 50 years.

After a hugely successful launch in Corofin in March, the book is now on its second print run and has passed the 1,000 sales landmark.

It was published after an online fundraising campaign guaranteed the publishing costs and now the volume of sales has ensured that there will be some profits to be shared amongst local causes.

Published by the Limerick Writers’ Centre, its director Dominic Taylor has hailed its immediate impact,

“The Road that Rises has been a great success to date. It is proof that books have a special place in our society and communities. People respond to great stories of lives fully lived, of roads less travelled, crafted by skilled wordsmiths and Dermot’s life is certainly up there as a great story, needing to be told.”

As a lifelong activist, Dermot knows the value of social engagement and he is excited to be visiting venues across the Banner, especially in the company of his ghost-writer Breda Shannon.

“Breda has brought my story to life in a stunning but sensitive way. Anyone who has read the book knows the effect of her writing.”

Dermot and Breda will be discussing how the book came about and the nature of the collaboration between writer and subject. There will also be frank discussion on the causes in Dermot’s life and changes in the Banner over the decades.

‘Taking to the Road that Rises’ with Dermot Hayes and Breda Shannon will visit the following venues:

May 1st Corofin Morning Dew Café 230pm

May 18th Ennis Library 630 pm

May 25th Scarriff Library 630 pm

May 30th Ennistymon Library 630 pm

All are welcome and entry is free to each event. Large servings of personal and community struggle as well as humour, hope and heritage are guaranteed. As space is limited for the Morning Dew event in Corofin, booking is advisable – call Dermot on (086) 315 7591 to reserve a seat.