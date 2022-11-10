Lucy bidding for Macra Queen of the Land title

Lucy Killackey, a 24-year-old, newly qualified, general nurse from Ardnacrusha will represent Clare in the Macra Queen of the Land competition on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th November in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Lucy joined Macra back in 2019 to meet new people outside of work and college and is now an active member of Sixmilebridge Macra na Feirme. She is Chairperson of the club and has taken part in many events including bowling, tag rugby, soccer, basketball, quizes and many social events on the Macra calendar. Lucy’s hobbies include playing Gaelic football for the East Clare Gaels, swimming and going to the gym. She also enjoys a good night out with friends on the weekends, going to rugby matches and travelling.

Lucy says she decided to take part in the Queen of the Land competition as the last girl that did it from Clare thoroughly enjoyed the experience and met loads of new people and friends that she’d have for life. Lucy wanted to take part in the competition because she is not from a farming background and she wants to ‘show young people that you don’t need to be a farmer to join Macra and be a part of all these amazing events; such as Queen of the Land, Miss Macra, the Rally and the Mr. Personality competition’.

Lucy is looking forward to the jam-packed weekend in Tullamore. On Friday the Queens will meet and the festival will be officially opened. At 5:30 the queens will be introduced to their escorts and at 8pm the on-stage interviews will take place followed by an evening of music and dance in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore.

On Saturday morning the queens will be interviewed privately and will be brought on a tour of Tullamore Dew Distillery before attending the banquet in the evening and the crowning of the 2022 Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land. Tickets can be purchased online or on the door bur it is advised to get tickets early to avoid disappointment. Follow The Queen of the Land festival on Facebook and Clare Macra on our socials to keep up to date with the latest news from the festival.

Clare and Sixmilebridge Kilmurry Macra would like to wish Lucy the very best of luck in the competition this weekend.