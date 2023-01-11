Milford Care Centre Annual 10km run/walk next month

Milford Care Centre has announceed details of their 11th annual 10km run/walk.

A key fundraising event to support Milford Care Centre services. Sunday February 12th with a start time of 12 midday is going to be a memorable day. It will be a 10km that can be enjoyed safely, and look forward to welcoming everyone to the Start Line or Virtually as we run/walk together again.

The event kindly supported by DELL Technologies and Stryker is open to runners and walkers of all levels and abilities with the proceeds going directly to support the work of Milford Care Centre in the Mid-West.

David Kilcoyne, Munster Rugby and Irish Rugby International recently launched Milford Hospice’s annual 10km. Dave explained; “I am thrilled to be supporting and bring awareness to Milford Care Centre’s 10km run/walk this year. I am very proud to be associated with this event, the work carried out by Milford Care Centre in our community is extremely important and valuable to the Mid-West region. I hope you can support Milford in raising funds vital to the running of Milford Hospice. We look forward to seeing you on February 12th.”

Mary O’Brien, CEO of Milford Care Centre explained; “Milford Care Centre is grateful for the support of Dell & Stryker in helping us to make this event a success. We are delighted to be planning the 10km run//walk for Milford Care Centre and look forward to participants joining us both onsite in Limerick and virtually from around Ireland and overseas. Despite the challenges of navigating Covid throughout 2022, Milford Care Centre has been able to maintain its commitment to providing the highest quality of care across all its services.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all those who have generously contributed to us this year, allowing us to continue providing specialist palliative care and older person services in the Mid-West. To all participants, near and far, thank you for your support and good luck on the day. We are especially thankful to Dell for their continued support and to Stryker, who will be featured on our running tops for the first time. Finally, we are grateful to Munster Rugby and Ireland international David Kilcoyne for his support in promoting this event”.

Sean O’Reilly, VP Fulfillment & Logistics and Dell Technologies Campus Leader notes “ We are delighted to continue to support Milford Care Centre annual 10km run/walk to raise vital funds for its Hospice services. Dell Technologies has a long tradition of supporting community work locally and Milford Care Centre has long held a special place in the hearts and minds of all working at our campus in Limerick. We look forward to helping Milford raise much needed funds to continue to provide essential palliative care for those in need within the Mid-West. Many of the employees here at Dell are looking forward to participating in the run, please join us on the day and support Milford”

Register before Sunday 29th of January to receive the early bird rate of €20, registration is €25 thereafter. Participants can register at www.milfordcarecentre.ie. For more information please contact our Fundraising department on 061 485860.