Music Network confirms Spring 2023 Tours

Music Network has confirmed its Spring 2023 tours schedule working with 25 different partners and venues in 18 counties across the country to bring audiences world-class music and unforgettable concerts.

The first tour in February which features four of Ireland’s finest on the folk and traditional music scene, will set the bar high for the array of superb artists from the worlds of classical, contemporary, opera, roots, jazz and traditional music that follow.

The season kicks off on 8th February with a powerhouse of performers who have been involved in some of the country’s most lauded ensembles: Noriana Kennedy of The Whileaways and Solas on vocals and banjo, Cherish the Ladies’ Mirella Murray on accordion, Donogh Hennessy who is one of Lúnasa’s founding members on guitar, and Téada’s Oisín Mac Diarmada on fiddle. This quartet will bring sublime songs, energetic tunes and captivating arrangements to audiences around the country on their tour which runs through to 20th February.

From 12th-21st March, the string trio of Maxim Rysanov, Nikita Boriso-Glebsky and Dóra Kokas will bring their unique brand of magic to venues. Led by Grammy-nominated violist Maxim Rysanov and performing together for the very first time, the trio also features magnificent violinist Nikita Boriso-Glebsky, and one of the rising stars of the classical music world, cellist Dóra Kokas. The programme will showcase the elegance and exuberance of Mozart’s only string trio, Beethoven’s glorious Trio in G Major, a thought-provoking work by Bulgarian composer Dobrinka Tabakova and a new Music Network commission by Irish composer Ed Bennett.

April brings the stunning Irish soprano Claudia Boyle, who is joined by Niall O’Sullivan on trumpet and Brian Connor on piano on what is sure to be an unmissable tour. From 13th-26th April, the trio will present an eclectic programme, with dazzling interpretations of Handel’s ‘Let The Bright Seraphim’, Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto in Eb, Mozart’s Exsultate Jubilate, in addition to operatic favourites by Donizetti and Verdi, music by the ever popular Piazzolla and a new Music Network commission by Irish composer Solfa Carlile.

From 3rd-14th May, Music Network presents Kentucky fiddle and hardanger fiddle player Liz Knowles, Congolese guitarist and vocalist Niwel Tsumbu and Irish concertina player Niall Vallely in a unique cross-cultural, cross-genre collaboration. Expect striking melodies, beautiful harmonies, deep rhythmic grooves and all-round joie de vivre in a concert that’s sure to be a balm for the soul.

And lastly, from 13th-22nd June, two of the leading jazz artists of our time, bassist Linda May Han Oh and pianist Fabian Almazan take to Irish stages. This highly creative duo will perform mostly original works, with Almazan drawing inspiration from his Cuban heritage

and musical training in jazz and classical idioms, and Oh showcasing the skills and innate musicality which have seen her collaborate with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Music Network are proud to bring such a rich and varied programme to Irish audiences. Chief Executive Sharon Rollston says, ‘As whole new year of musical possibilities beckons, we’re excited to bring you our brand new season of tours, running from February to June 2023. Music Network would like to express our gratitude to our principal funder The Arts Council, our Friends and our network of partner promoters across the country. Your continued support helps us to bring affordable, exceptional quality live music to venues throughout Ireland and to provide professional opportunities for musicians.’

8th – 20th February 2023;

Noriana Kennedy, Oisín Mac Diarmada, Mirella Murray & Donogh Hennessy

12th -21st March, 2023;

Maxim Rysanov, Nikita Boriso-Glebsky & Dóra Kokas

13th – 26th April 2023;

Claudia Boyle, Niall O’Sullivan & Brian Connor

3rd – 14th May 2023;

Liz Knowles, Niwel Tsumbu & Niall Vallely

13th – 22nd June 2023;

Linda May Han Oh & Fabian Almazan

