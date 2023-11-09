Aoife Scott to perform at Kilkee’s Cultúrlann Sweeney

Award-winning folk singer-songwriter Aoife Scott comes to Cultúrlann Sweeney, Kilkee, on Friday at 8.00pm.

Born into the legendary Black family, Aoife is steadily rising to the top of the traditional and folk music scene. Fragile and ethereal one minute, and strong and vibrant the next, Aoife has a dynamic and profound voice, which explores the emotional depths of her lyrics, leaving the audience entranced. Her music has a broad creative scope but is largely influenced by her own roots in folk and traditional Irish music.

Her recent accolades in 2018, have seen her named ‘Best Folk Act’ at the Irish Post Music Awards, as well as ‘Emerging Artist of the Year’ at the Live Ireland Awards (USA).

In January of this year, Aoife appeared on BBC Two, performing live from ‘Celtic Connections’ in Scotland, which was just one of her many TV and media appearances. She currently appears every Sunday night in Ireland on TG4 on the show ‘Réalta & Gaolta’, and she also presented the live music performance show ‘The Windmill Lane Sessions’.

Aoife is a true veteran of the Irish and Folk Festival circuit, having performed and headlined at dozens of festivals around the world, including The National Folk Festival & Port Fairy Folk Festival in Australia; the Mood Indigo Cultural Festival in India; the Milwaukee Irish Fest in the USA; Le Festival Interceltique de Lorient in France; the London Feis; and the Temple Bar Trad Fest, to name only a few.

Some past successes have seen Aoife and her cousins, singers Roìisiìn O and Danny O’Reilly from The Coronas, release their single ‘Grace’, which went straight to Number 1 on iTunes in Ireland. Aoife’s single ‘All Along the Wild Atlantic Way’ also hit Number 1, knocking Ed Sheeran off the top spot, and was also named ‘Song of the Year’ at the Irish Folk Music Awards in 2017.

Following the success of her debut album, ‘Carry the Day’, which the Irish Times quoted as a “richly layered and impressive debut album”, Aoife is currently writing her follow up album.

Tickets for Aoife’s upcoming Clare gig can be purchased at 065 9060769 or at: https://clarearts.ie/events/aoife-scott/