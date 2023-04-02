Bernadette’s new song about Fanore

Acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter Bernadette Morris is set to release her new single Fanore, an ode to the beautiful County Clare village of the same name, on Friday 7th April 2023.

Co-written with celebrated Irish singer, songwriter and producer Matt McGinn, the catchy, uplifting track was inspired by Bernadette’s annual visits to the coastal village in the west of Ireland. The lyrics paint a picture of the draw of the Irish coastline, both its geographical beauty and the sense of magic in the air.

The song features part of a traditional Irish jig called Jerry’s Beaver Hat, a tune which Bernadette has known since she was a child learning to play the fiddle.

Bernadette said: “Fanore began its life as a slow song but Matt and I felt it would fit really well with a jig time instead. We had also played the song melody in a jig style but felt that a recognisable jig would work better, and Jerry’s Beaver Hat fit the chords and melody perfectly! It’s a nostalgic one for me which adds to the feeling we were trying to capture in the song.”

Matt McGinn also provides backing vocals on the single, and the pair are joined by Seán Óg Graham on guitar and bouzouki, Ben McAuley on bass and cymbals, Rohan Young on bodhrán, and Kieran Brady and Stephen Youngon whistles. Bernadette also plays the violin on the track, along with Marie Morris.

Bernadette said: “Fanore is a place where my in-laws have made an annual pilgrimage every summer for over 30 years. I began the trip around 12 years ago when I started dating my now husband Peter, and it’s such a special place to us as a family. Last year, as we turned a corner to see the sea revealed in all its glory, the sun was shining off the water causing it to glisten like diamonds and the inspiration for the song hit!

“Writing with Matt was a delight, together I think we managed to capture the beauty and magic of Fanore and I hope it transports anyone listening there, no matter how far away they may be.”

Born in County Tyrone, Bernadette Morris made her musical debut with 2013’s All The Ways That You Wander, a mainly traditional collection in both English and Irish, which received great critical acclaim and extensive radio and television airplay.

Since then, Bernadette has supported folk and traditional music legends including Cara Dillon, Eddi Reader, Brian Kennedy, and Julie Fowlis. Bernadette and her band have also toured Germany, Belgium, the US, and Australia, including appearances at Folk Alliance in Kansas City, and the National Celtic Festival in Portarlington, Victoria.

Fanore is the first single from Bernadatte’s upcoming album, set for release this May. The single was recorded at Bannview Studios and Stiúideó Fáilte, recorded and mixed by Ben McAuley, and mastered by Close to the Edge Mastering. The single artwork is by the renowned Welsh painter Phillip Morrison, now based in Lahinch in County Clare. Entitled ‘Caher Valley’, the piece depicts the hills above Fanore. Help Musicians have supported the recording and release of this single.

Fanore will be available to download and stream from Friday 7th April 2023.