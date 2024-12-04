Honouring Sinéad O’Connor: A Night of Music in Doolin

This Saturday, an extraordinary evening of music will celebrate Shuhada’ Sadaqat, better known as Sinéad O’Connor, on the eve of her birthday.

This special event brings together an exceptional lineup of artists inspired by her fearless spirit, trailblazing artistry, and timeless legacy.

Sinéad O’Connor was not just an artist—she was a cultural icon whose work challenged boundaries and gave voice to the voiceless. With her music and advocacy, she stood for equality, justice, and individuality.

To celebrate her life and the power of her message Cuppa Tea TV’s Damian O’Rourke and Aoibheann Boyle have come together to organise an evening with performances from Emma Langford, Róisín El Cherif, Steo Wall, Seba Safe, Molly Sterling, Lúila, LOR-KEY, Mná and Aoibheann herself.

Steo Wall – A Dublin-born singer-songwriter now based on Ireland’s west coast, Steo is known for blending traditional Irish folk with contemporary rap, creating music that resonates deeply with themes of family, identity, and resilience. His acclaimed albums, ‘Where I’m From’ and ‘Street Wisdom For Lost Souls’, have established him as a unique voice in Irish music. Steo’s raw, heartfelt sound has earned praise from legends like Christy Moore and Damien Dempsey.

Emma Langford – Hailing from Limerick, Emma’s music fuses folk, trad, and jazz into an unmistakable style. An RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Award winner and Irish Women in Harmony collaborator, her albums ‘Quiet Giant’ and ‘Sowing Acorns’ have earned critical acclaim. Known for her poignant lyrics and captivating live performances, Emma embodies the storytelling tradition Sinéad cherished.

Róisín El Cherif – A Galway-based Irish-Palestinian artist, Róisín combines haunting vocals, poignant lyrics, and atmospheric soundscapes. Influenced by Sevdaliza and Tracy Chapman, her work blends folk, R&B, and pop, as showcased in her acclaimed EP Glass House. A passionate advocate for diversity, Róisín’s multilingual artistry reflects a shared commitment to inclusivity.

Molly Sterling – A singer-songwriter celebrated for their tumultuous lyrics and emotionally raw performances, Molly has graced stages at festivals like Other Voices and Forbidden Fruit. Their haunting voice and introspective songs, lauded by outlets like Hot Press Magazine, channel a personal intensity that mirrors Sinéad’s authenticity.

Seba Safe – With a sound that blends pop, folk, indie, and R&B, Seba Safe is one of Ireland’s most promising songwriting talents. His deeply personal lyrics and soulfully crafted music have earned him significant acclaim, airplay on BBC 6 Music and RTÉ, and sold-out shows in Dublin.

Lúila – A Limerick-born artist with influences ranging from Dolores O’Riordan to Stevie Nicks, Lúila’s music combines soulful rock and folk with a touch of old-school attitude. Her recently released single, The Morrigan, captures themes of empowerment and emotion, echoing the fearless spirit of Sinéad.

Mná (Theresa Garrihy, Kate Daly, and Kathleen Malone) – This Clare-based trio combines traditional, folk, and contemporary songs, known for their harmonies and heartfelt performances. Each member brings a unique musical background, from classical training to songwriting and community engagement. Their dedication to storytelling and their shared roots honor Sinéad’s legacy of connection through song.

Lorcan O’Garvey – known as LOR-KEY, is a French-Irish artist and music producer based in the south of France. His music spans reggae, afrobeats, and hip hop, creating a unique blend that seeks to “unlock” connections between cultures, spiritual doors, and the freedom of movement. LOR-KEY’s journey began in West Clare’s vibrant town of Ennistymon, where his project, LOR-KEY and the Lockpickers, formed as a reggae-fusion band with talented performers from North Clare.

All proceeds from this event will support the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI), an organisation dedicated to equality, inclusivity, and justice – values that were all close to Sinéad’s heart. Sinéad’s music and advocacy continue to inspire. Let us celebrate her life and legacy together.

Tickets are available here

Tickets are now available, and with such a stellar lineup paying tribute to one of Ireland’s greatest voices, early booking is highly recommended.