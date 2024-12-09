Honouring Sinéad O’Connor event raises €2,000 for MASI

Last Saturday, the vibrant community of Doolin came together to honour the fiercely brave, trailblazing talent and fearless legacy of Shuhada’ Sadaqat, known to the world as Sinéad O’Connor.

On the eve of what would have been her birthday, an extraordinary lineup of talented artists graced The Attic stage of Hotel Doolin and a passionate audience transformed the evening into a heartfelt celebration of music, solidarity, and the indomitable spirit of a cultural icon.

Each performer brought their unique power, gift, and words to the stage, creating a magical tribute to an avant-garde artist whose voice championed truth and compassion. Featured performances included Emma Langford, Róisín El Cherif, Molly Sterling, Seba Safe, LOR-KEY, Steo Wall and Aoibheann Boyle, whose styles reflected Sinéad’s multifaceted influence representing elements of her life and embodying her rebel spirit. Local group Mná and Lúila were present in spirit, contributing to the night’s palpable sense of connection and remembrance.

Co-organised by Aoibheann Boyle and Damian O’Rourke of Cuppa Tea TV, the event raised €2,000 for the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI). This vital organisation embodies the values of equality, inclusivity, and justice, principles dear to Sinéad’s heart and ever-relevant to building a kinder Ireland.

“Saturday night was a magical tribute to a truth-telling, trailblazing legend,” said Aoibheann Boyle. “The energy in the room was beautifully soothing, and each artist shared their unique power and gift in tribute of Sinéad and in aid of MASI. Thank you to everyone who helped make this night unforgettable, from Damian O’Rourke and our incredible performers to Hotel Doolin, Doolin Arts, and Niamh Davies for their unwavering support. Special thanks to Anthony of Five Element Photography for capturing the night’s beauty through his lens.”

Sinéad O’Connor’s legacy remains a beacon of strength, individuality, and activism. Through music and heartfelt words, this event celebrated her enduring impact while advancing the mission of MASI.

In Sinéad’s own words, the organisers leave us with: “Thank you for hearing me.”