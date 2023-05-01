Horslips legend Johnny Fean to be laid to rest

The funeral will take place this week of Horslips lead guitarist and vocalist Johnny Fean who died at his Co Clare home at the age of 71.

In a statement, the band said they are “deeply saddened” by the death of their bandmate who passed away on Friday morning at his home in Shannon.

In a statement, the band said: “For well over 50 years, Johnny was our best friend, our creative collaborator, our guitar hero. Johnny wasn’t only one of the greatest guitar players ever, he was also the sweetest man in rock and roll. His immeasurable talent won him countless supporters throughout the years. We remain his biggest fans. He devoted his life to music, and we’ll be forever thankful that he did.”

Horslips also expressed their “heartfelt” condolences to Johnny’s wife Maggie, brothers Ray, Donal, Shearie, sisters Gail and Corna, and his extended family.

The band was established by multi-instrumentalists Jim Lockhart, drummer Eamon Carr and Charles O’Connor as well as bassist Barry Devlin in 1970. Johnny Fean joined the band in 1972. He featured on all ten of the band’s albums.

Johnny, who spent his childhood in Garyowen in Limerick and Shannon, Co Clare, where his father worked in the airport, also played banjo, mandolin and harmonica.

Johnny passed peacefully away at his home in Moy Park in Shannon on Friday surrounded by his loving family.

He will be deeply missed by his heartbroken family, wife Maggie, brothers Donal, Shearie and Ray, sisters Gail and Corna, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, Horslips band members Barry, Jimmy, Charles and Eamon, nephews, nieces, extended Horslips family, neighbours and his many friends.

Johnny’s funeral arrangements have been confirmed