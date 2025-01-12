ICO shines the spotlight on the saxaphone

Irish Chamber Orchestra turns the spotlight on the saxophone in the first concerts of its Spring Summer Season 2025 in Galway, Balbriggan and Limerick on 6, 7 and 8 February respectively.

Jess Gillam has forged an amazing career since shooting to fame as the first saxophonist to reach the finals of BBC Young Musician. In her twenties, she has already achieved an MBE for services to music, a Classical BRIT award, her own show on BBC Radio 3 (This Classical Life), and appearances at the BBC Proms both as their youngest-ever soloist and latterly, as a presenter. Her infectious enthusiasm for the music she performs lights up audiences wherever she plays.

From BACH TO BOWIE is an electrifying, eclectic showcase that demonstrates Gillam’s versatility on saxophone as she, along with Irish Chamber Orchestra, sweep audiences away on a voyage of discovery. Explore Jess’s big musical personality, her imaginative programming and popular appeal that endures long after the concert!

- Advertisement -

Celebrate the youthful wonder in Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 2 as ICO revel in the composer’s sense of fun and sheer joy in making music. Feel the pull of this energetic tug-of-war between orchestra and saxophone in Bach’s Concerto in A Minor as Gillam soars high leading the orchestra in its flight of fancy. Hear the rhythm and purity of expression bursting to life in David Heath’s The Celtic as he delights in the saxophone’s singing quality.

Audiences can catch a breath with ICO as Elaine Agnew’s atmospheric Twilight evokes a peaceful time of meditation after sunset before sunrise.

Meanwhile, Jess’s rendition of Boulanger’s Cantique is tender with an exquisite melody that captures the most enchanting image of stars sparkling in the night sky. Bowie’s iconic Life on Mars will mesmerize as the saxophone stretches into the stratosphere of the unknown – a real treat!

John Harle’s nostalgic and wild “Rant” is a traditional British folk dance, dedicated to Gillam and her saxophone. Explore and enjoy “her energy, her sound and her presence, painted in music from her own part of England” says Harle.

Revel in these kaleidoscopic concerts with one of Europe’s rising stars. Jess Gillam will simply raise the roof and blow you away! Not to be missed at Town Hall Theatre, Galway, The Lark Concert Hall, Balbriggan, Dublin and University Concert Hall, Limerick on 6, 7 and 8 February.

February 2025

Irish Chamber Orchestra Jess Gillam Saxophone Katherine Hunka Director

Bach To Bowie

Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D major MWV N2

C.P.E. Bach: Flute Concerto in A Minor: III. Allegro Assai

Dave Heath: The Celtic

Elaine Agnew: Twilight

Boulanger (arr. Vennart): Cantique

Bowie (arr. Vennart): Life on Mars

John Harle (arr. Perkin): RANT!

Thursday 6 February Town Hall Theatre, Galway, 8.00pm Tickets: €30, €25, €10, €5

Friday 7 February The Lark Concert Hall, Balbriggan, Dublin, 7.30pm Tickets: €30, €25, €10, €5

Saturday 8 February University Concert Hall, Limerick, 7.30pm Tickets: €30, €25, €10, €5