Réaltbhuíonta/Constellations – A musical celebration at glór

Winter solstice is a phenomenon worth celebrating, which is exactly what will happen at 8pm in glór, Friar’s Walk, Ennis on December 21st, when ‘Réaltbhuíonta – Constellations’, a new suite of music will receive its premiere performance.

Composed and performed by Ennis native Emer O’Flaherty (piano and flute) with Etain McCooey (oboe and cor anglais), Róisín McMullin (violin) and Rafael Marengo (cello), this is a unique celebration of the constellations as they appear in the night sky at 8pm.

Each piece will feature a bilingual contextualisation of the stories of the stars, informed by Greek mythology, and will be voiced by actor Diarmuid de Faoite.

The performance which runs at approximately 45 minutes, is made possible thanks to the generosity of Creative Communities, a strand of the Creative Ireland programme and the Ennis Municipal District Office of Clare County Council.

Further information is available from glór box office and on their website.