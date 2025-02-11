Shannon singer/songwriter pens song for council project

Clare County Council has commissioned a new song, written, produced and performed by Shannon musician David Hope.

The talented Shannon artist was asked to compose the song entitled ‘What’s the Point?’, which was performed and filmed outdoors in various picturesque settings in County Clare.

The song was commissioned as part of Clare County Council’s Flexible Outdoor Structures project. This project secured a series of flexible outdoor structures which can be erected in outdoor locations during one-off events and festivals.

The idea and concept behind the song and video are to try and show how we can draw inspiration from nature and the world around us, in this case the beauty of County Clare.

The title of the song ‘What’s the Point?’ is a play on words. It asks the big questions on the meaning of life, and how we can inform our view on life through nature and creativity, while also being a reference to the area in Shannon, along the estuary, known locally as ‘The Point’.

Siobhán Mulcahy, Clare Arts Officer, explains, “We were delighted to commission Dave as he is a wonderfully engaging performer on stage. It was an opportunity to support an artist from Shannon, where our Creative Places Programme is under way. The creative skills of Damien O’Rourke of Cuppa Tea TV, who produced the video, enhanced the project beautifully and we look forward to seeing and hearing the song performed through the county.”

The piece was commissioned under the Per Cent for Art Scheme by Clare County Council. The scheme gives the public the opportunity to experience contemporary art in their everyday life and in turn provides an opportunity to artists to create work for public engagement and response.

This particular scheme was supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. The scheme is linked to the Outdoor Public Space Scheme, which has created a series of flexible outdoor structures that can be erected in locations throughout the county to facilitate live performances for one-off events or festivals.