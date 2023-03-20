Sixmilebridge Folk Club to host second concert

Sixmilebridge Folk Club will host the second concert in its 2023 series on Saturday, 25 March in Gleeson’s Bar, Sixmilebridge.

The concert will feature Cli Donnellan (fiddle), Bríd O’Gorman (flute), Liam Flanagan (fiddle) and Michael Landers (guitar). A number of tracks from Cli’s debut album, ‘Beneath the Hedgerow’, will be played on the night, as also songs by Michael Landers and some other sets that Cli, Bríd and Liam have enjoyed playing together at various gigs over the past number of years.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the concert commences at 8pm. No advance booking required. A small entrance fee to cover costs will apply.

Cli Donnellan (Fiddle)

A native of East Clare, Cli Donnellan is an Irish traditional fiddle player, facilitator, producer and curator. She founded and ran the Mountshannon Trad Festival for ten years (2010-2019) and produced and presented a live Irish traditional music radio show “The Morning Dew” for Scariff Bay Community Radio from 2019-2021. Cli completed a Ph.D. in Philosophy through music in 2018 at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, University of Limerick. As a musician, Cli’s music is deeply rooted in her native East Clare style. In 2020, she produced and released her debut album “Beneath the Hedgerow” that features two of her own compositions. Cli teaches fiddle and works with individuals and groups within the creative arts both in person and online. Cli is currently on the peer panel of the Arts Council of Ireland and is a mentor with Minding Creative Minds.

Cli’s music compositions will feature in a new publication to be released on 5 May 2023, by Faber Music entitled, ‘Folk Tunes from the Women’, a collection of compositions by 100 female composers from Ireland and Britain.

Liam Flanaghan (Fiddle)

Having grown up in a musical household, Liam Flanagan has been playing music from an early age, learning from Gary Shannon and Con Herbert in his native North County Cork. He is a member of the popular traditional music group “North Cregg”, with whom he has performed, recorded, and toured extensively. Liam has also toured worldwide with internationally acclaimed trad band Danú. A popular player and teacher on the trad scene, he has shared the stage with many great musicians including Derek Hickey, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Ciarán O Gealbháin and many more…

Bríd O’Gorman (Flute)

Bríd O’Gorman hails from Liscannor, Co. Clare. She grew up in a house where music was an integral part of everyday life. Her father, a fiddle player, passed on his music to her and her siblings. Bríd began playing the tin whistle at the age of 5, then moved onto the timber flute at the age of 7. Bríd recorded her debut album with Eoin O’Neill entitled ‘Bluebells are Blooming’, She has also been part of a number of other albums, including ‘Beneath the Hedgerow’, with Cliodhna Donnellan, ‘Seven Streams’ and ‘The Green Road’ with the Turloughmore Ceilí Band and Seán O’ Sé, Eoin O’Neill ‘In Session Two’ and an album celebrating the centenary of Mary Immaculate College of Educationin 1998.

Michael Landers (Guitar)

Michael Landers is an accomplished guitar player and singer originally from Kildare but now lives in Tulla. Co. Clare where he has been immersed in East Clare music for over three decades. Michael has played with many different musicians down through the years and has performed all over the country and abroad. He plays in numerous sessions, with the Old Ground session on a Sunday night being his regular gig.