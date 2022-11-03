North Clare musicians feature in TG4 series

As the folk and traditional music revival explodes in Ireland’s cities and towns, Ceolaireacht – an exciting new series – takes a deep dive into the grass roots of the regional style.

Presenter and musician Doireann Ní Ghlacáin heads off with her fiddle on her back, to find out what is happening at the heart of the traditional Irish music scene in four different areas around Ireland. We’ve been told for years that traditional music lives in west Clare, Sliabh Luachra and Donegal but is that still the case? Doireann delves into the music scene in less recognized areas, musically speaking, to see who is playing, what they are playing and where the craic is at. She heads to Dundalk, west Limerick and north Clare, and Dublin’s North inner city.

- Advertisement -

On the 6th of November Doireann’s musical journey continues in North Clare and she explores the area’s regional style with music from Tony Linnane, James Cullinan, Siobhán Peoples, JJ Conway, Damien O’Reilly and more.

Traditional music has come a long way from the “comely young maidens” dancing at the crossroads or a session in the corner of a country pub. Now traditional musicians are selling out tours all over the States, the UK and at home in Ireland. Before trad music hit the mainstream we had distinct accents in our music. The lilting slurs of East Kerry was very different to the lively phrasing of Sligo music or the strong energy of Donegal reels. These accents reflect a sophisticated and developed indigenous artform and are referred to as the regional style. Now trad is urban, its mainstream and it’s very, very popular. But what does that mean for the regional style?

1 of 5

A new 4-part x 52 min series by ANIAR for TG4.

Previous episodes can be viewed here https://nasc.tg4.tv/Ceolaireacht-Sraith1