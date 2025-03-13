‘112’ – Radio Documentary honouring historic Atlantic row

In 2022, Irishman Danian Browne became the first person ever to row from New York to Galway.

Former professional rugby player Damian Browne spent 112 days at sea and was welcome by massive crowds of supporters when he finally made it home.

Experience the remarkable journey of the pioneering individual who became the first to row solo from New York to Galway, in Clare FM’s new radio documentary, “112”.

This captivating program highlights Browne’s 112-day odyssey across the Atlantic Ocean and his battle against the elements, showcasing his unwavering determination and courage.

Damian embarked on this formidable voyage from New York, joined initially by rowing partner

Fergus ‘Gussy’ Farrell. Unfortunately, after 13 days, Gussy fell ill and had to withdraw, leaving Damian to navigate the treacherous waters alone. Confronted with severe weather conditions and the immense trials of the open sea, Damian pressed on, achieving the monumental feat of completing the first solo row of its kind.

Produced by Clare FM’s Programme Director / Head of Operations Padraic Flaherty, “112” delves deep into Damian’s physical and mental challenges throughout his extraordinary endeavour.

Flaherty remarks, “Damian’s journey was incredible, embodying the fighting Irish spirit and unyielding determination. It was an honour to produce a radio documentary capturing his ‘112’ days at sea, a story filled with both highs and lows, as Damian overcame formidable obstacles.”

The documentary features insightful interviews with Damian’s loved ones and friends, offering a comprehensive narrative of his epic row.

“112” will broadcast exclusively on Clare FM on Tuesday, March 18th, at 11 am, promising to be a fitting tribute to Damian’s remarkable accomplishments and the inspiration he provides to all generations.

Don’t miss this celebration of true Irish spirit and resilience.