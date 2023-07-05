Clare FM documentary features ‘innovator’ Brendan O’Regan

Award-winning independent local radio station Clare FM will launch a brand new radio documentary “Innovator”, on Monday, July 10th at 11 am.

This highly anticipated documentary follows the story of Brendan O’Regan, the man behind transformative projects such as Duty-Free shopping, the Shannon free zone, Ireland’s first new town in over two centuries, and voted Clare’s Greatest Ever Person.

To commemorate the life of this innovator, a statue of Brendan O’Regan is being unveiled in Sixmilebridge, to celebrate this Padraic Flaherty Clare FM’s Programme Director has produced a special documentary that explores Brendan’s life in a unique and intimate way.

- Advertisement -

This captivating hour-long documentary will follow the life story of Brendan O’Regan, told from the perspectives of members of his family, friends, and colleagues, and will feature remarkable anecdotes and insights that shed light on both his dynamic career and his passion for County Clare. Interviews with the people who knew him best and stories from his life create a unique portrait of this remarkable man.

Upon hearing this documentary ‘Innovator’ Brendan O’Regan’s family said, “We are delighted with the wonderful documentary produced by Padraic, which beautifully weaves together so many voices, covering both historical and personal stories in an engaging and moving tribute to our father”.

Don’t miss this exclusive and extraordinary look into the impact Brendan O’Regan had on County Clare, Ireland, and the World when “Innovator” airs on Monday, July 10th at 11 am on Clare FM.