Clare FM named Local Station Of the Year

Independent local radio station Clare FM has scooped the top prize in the Local Station Of The Year category at the annual IMRO radio awards.

The IMRO Radio Awards mark the very best in Irish radio broadcasting and recognise those who have made contributions over the year. The awards ceremony was held at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Co Kilkenny last night.

Clare’s most listened to radio station took home the gold at the most prestigious awards in the Irish radio industry.

It’s also the third time the station has won the accolade, beating off competition from local stations across the country. Radio Kerry received the silver award while the bronze went to Ocean FM.

There was further success as Clare FM’s Head of Programming Padraic Flaherty who received a silver award for his documentary “Falsely Accused”, which told the story of the life of Ennis native Bernárd Lynch.