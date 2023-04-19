Clare FM scoops gold at New York Radio Awards

Clare FM has been honoured at the New York Radio Awards for its documentary “Falsely Accused”, taking home the Gold Award in the Social Issues category.

The tribute documentary to Ennis native and former priest Bernárd Lynch, written and produced by Clare FM’s Programme Director Padraic Flaherty, beat the likes of the BBC and Al Jazeera to the top prize.

The Station also received a finalist certificate in the Health category for the documentary ‘The Voice, Laura Brennan’. The New York Festivals Radio Awards honour and promote the exceptional and innovative content being created around the globe in the Radio and Audio sectors.

“Falsely Accused”, looks back at the life of Bernárd Lynch, from growing up in St. Michael’s Villas and joining the SMA’s. He was instrumental in helping mainly sick men that were dying in their hundreds and thousands in New York, their deaths were subsequently attributed to AIDS. In the late 80s, Bernárd received a call to tell him criminal charges were being filed against him for the alleged sexual abuse of a teenage boy.

A Court Case ensued before Judge Burton B. Roberts gave a verdict: “Innocent” of all charges. Following this case Bernárd rebuilt his life and found love with his now husband, Billy Desmond.

Programme Director and producer of “Falsely Accused” Padraic Flaherty said: “It’s a very proud moment to fly the Clare flag on the world stage with our tribute documentary recognised as the best in the world in its category.

Bernárd’s story is both heartbreaking and heart-warming. Since we broadcast this documentary the reaction from our listeners has been fantastic. Bernárd deserves to be recognised for all of the outstanding work he has done. We are thrilled to be bringing this trophy back to the Banner County”.

Clare FM beat off the stiffest of competition from international broadcasters including RTÉ, the BBC and Al Jazeera.

Ronan McManamy, CEO of Clare FM, commented that: “This completes Padraic’s hat-trick of awards from the New York festival having won previously in 2018 and 2019 and it is fantastic that the quality programming produced by both Padraic and Clare FM continues to be recognised at such prestigious worldwide Awards. The Awards are widely seen as the “Oscars” for the radio and audio sectors and it is a huge endorsement of the programming and storytelling skills of Padraic to be successful against the biggest radio operators across the world”.