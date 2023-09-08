Clare FM to broadcast documentary on 9/11 anniversary

Clare FM will be broadcasting a moving documentary titled ‘Concrete Jungle’ to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the infamous 9/11 attacks.

Despite the distance, the impact of that tragic day was deeply felt even in the quiet corners of Banner County.

‘Concrete Jungle’ will offer listeners firsthand accounts from Clare natives and individuals with ties to the county as they recount the harrowing events that unfolded on that dark day. The documentary aims to pay tribute to the lives lost and showcase the resilience of the human spirit amidst adversity.

This Monday at 11 am on Clare FM you will experience the heartfelt stories and deep emotions evoked by ‘Concrete Jungle’. The documentary promises to provide a poignant and insightful perspective on how the events of 9/11 touched the lives of those who call County Clare their home.

Clare FM’s Programme Director and producer of ‘Concrete Jungle’ Padraic Flaherty said:

“On September 11th, 2001, the entire world was shaken by the unfolding events in the United States.

The impact of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York was felt by all. Among those affected were friends and family from Clare, who either witnessed the events as they unfolded or were involved in the rescue operations that followed. In this documentary, we seek to shed light on their perspectives and experiences during this traumatic time. We will hear from individuals who narrowly escaped with their lives, offering a firsthand account of the horrors they witnessed.

This documentary will immerse you into events that happened on that dark day from a Clare perspective”.

Earlier this year, Clare FM received a New York Radio Award for their documentary ‘Falsely Accused’ and also received a nomination for Laura Brennan’s documentary.

In addition to these accolades, Clare FM is currently in the running for three awards at this year’s IMRO Radio Awards. Both ‘Falsely Accused’ and ‘Bottler’ have been nominated in the Documentary category, showcasing the station’s commitment to thought-provoking storytelling. Furthermore, Clare FM is also a contender for the highly coveted Local Station of the Year award, a testament to their unwavering dedication to broadcasting great radio.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear ‘Concrete Jungle’ on Clare FM this Monday, September 11th, at 11 am.